Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater Lands New Broadway Role After SpongeBob Show

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater is heading back to Broadway for a role in Spamalot, the Monty Python musical.

Ethan Slater isn't returning to a pineapple under the sea, but he is going back to Broadway. 

The actor—who is dating his Wicked co-star Ariana Grande—is heading back to the Big Apple to play The Historian/Prince Herbert in the revival of the musical Spamalot, the show announced Aug. 9. 

Spamalot—based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail—will open in time for Halloween on Oct. 31, co-starring Michael Urie as Sir Robin, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Inglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

As for Ethan—who received a Tony nomination for his performance as SpongeBob SquarePants in the Broadway musical from 2017 to 2018—he spent the first half of this year filming Wicked in London with Ariana. 

Ethan, 31, and Ariana, 30, struck up a romance after their respective splits from their spouses Lilly Jay and Dalton Gomez. "They were both separated before they got together," a source recently told E! News. Another insider added that Ariana and Dalton "remain friends." 

Ariana Grande Shares Photos in London After Dalton Gomez Breakup

On July 26, Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly, his wife of four years with whom he shares a baby boy.

The next day, Lilly broke her silence on their breakup by saying her family became "collateral damage" amid his romance with the "7 Rings" singer.

"[Ariana's] the story really," Lilly, a psychology lab assistant and clinical psychology extern, told Page Six. "Not a girl's girl."

Dominik Bindl/WireImage

And while Ethan prepares for his next role on the stage, Ariana seems to be focusing on her beauty empire. The 13 Broadway alum announced her new fragrance, Cloud Pink, coming to Ulta Aug. 13.

