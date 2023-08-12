Abducted By My Teacher: Why Elizabeth Thomas Is Done Hiding Her Horrifying Story

Watch : Elizabeth Smart on Telling Fellow Survivor's Story in Lifetime Movie

Tad Cummins was spotted kissing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas on the lips in January 2017.

Confronted with what was then an alleged sighting, both Thomas and her married 50-year-old health teacher denied it. But when another teacher observed that the two seemed to be spending too much time together, Thomas was barred from Cummins' class, according to school records obtained by NBC News.

Thomas was then seen in Cummins' classroom on Feb. 3, per the records, and three days later the teacher was suspended without pay.

And on March 13, 2017, Thomas' family reported her missing.

The Culleoka, Tenn., high school freshman was found safe a month later and Cummins was arrested for allegedly kidnapping her. But then Thomas ran right into another nightmare as skeptics accused her of, at the very least, being a willing participant in a relationship with Cummins, who's now in prison for transporting a minor across state lines to engage in criminal sexual conduct.