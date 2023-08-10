My Hair Has Been Crease-Free Since 2019 Because of These Scrunchies With 18,100+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Whether you're styling your hair for the day or just pulling your hair back to get it out of your way, you probably need a scrunchie or hair tie. You can never have too many, right? At any given moment, I have one (or two) on my wrist. I keep some in every bag, and they end up in every room of my home. You never know when you'll need to put your hair up in a ponytail or a bun, right?
Unfortunately, not all scrunchies are created equal. Some of them leave those ever-dreaded dents and creases in my hair. I do not want a daylong crease in my hair just because I had my hair up for 15 minutes. No one does. If you're looking for dent-free, crease-free scrunchies that you can rely on, I recommend this Kitsch satin set. I've been using these scrunchies since 2019 and they've never let me down. I'm not the only one who adores these. They have 18,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies- 5 Pack
These look chic and they leave my hair dent-free and tangle-free. I cannot get enough of them. They come in a few color combinations.
If you think all scrunchies are the same, think again. Here are some of the rave reviews.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchie Reviews
A shopper declared, "These are my new holy grail for my wavy hair! I use these for my nightly top bun ("pineapple") and I wouldn't use any other scrunchie again. These rarely snag. My hair tangles and breaks easily, but I've noticed 90% less tangling and breakage with these Kitsch scrunchies! It's wild!"
Another gushed, "Obsessed! No damage. I have very fine straight hair and have to wear my hair up for work for 13 hours. This leaves no mark or crimps! Like magic."
Someone shared, "They actually do make a difference! I can wear these and they don't put a huge dent in my hair! Yet they hold my hair really well. Love them and so happy they offer these!"
A reviewer said, "I was nervous this was going to leave a dent in my hair but when I pulled the scrunchie out when I woke up there was no evidence I had my hair in a bun all night. It really secures your hair all night and you'll never know the next day."
Looking for more great hair products? Check out these 12 hacks to tame frizzy hair.