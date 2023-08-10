My Hair Has Been Crease-Free Since 2019 Because of These Scrunchies With 18,100+ 5-Star Reviews

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you're styling your hair for the day or just pulling your hair back to get it out of your way, you probably need a scrunchie or hair tie. You can never have too many, right? At any given moment, I have one (or two) on my wrist. I keep some in every bag, and they end up in every room of my home. You never know when you'll need to put your hair up in a ponytail or a bun, right?

Unfortunately, not all scrunchies are created equal. Some of them leave those ever-dreaded dents and creases in my hair. I do not want a daylong crease in my hair just because I had my hair up for 15 minutes. No one does. If you're looking for dent-free, crease-free scrunchies that you can rely on, I recommend this Kitsch satin set. I've been using these scrunchies since 2019 and they've never let me down. I'm not the only one who adores these. They have 18,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.