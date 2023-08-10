Transform Your Plain Electronic Devices with These Cute Tech Accessories from Amazon

From keyboards to Kindle cases to cleaner kits, these our are favorite "tech-cessories" from Amazon.

Okay, let's be honest. Raise your hand if you can't live without your electronic devices … Yeah, that's probably all of us. If you're spending every waking hour hooked onto your phone or typing away at your computer, then why not get some cute accessories to go along with your tech

You don't have to keep the same polished, boring look as if you just took your tech out of the box and never touched it. But hey, maybe that's just your style. However, your work-from-home set up or study space can sometimes just get so … dull. You can add a colorful keyboard to the mix or use a cute Apple Watch stand or connect your devices to a fun retro style speaker or work from your bed with a chic lap desk. Tech can be aesthetic too. 

And you know we're all about sharing products that make your life easier, so we also threw in some items that will make operating, cleaning, or traveling with your tech a 1000 times more efficient. We've got a couple all-in-one cleaning kits, some cool cases, a laptop bag so cute you'll want to take it everywhere, a cable organizer pouch, and even glasses to protect yourself from all those harmful blue rays. 

Read on for our favorite Amazon "tech-cessories." 

DDgro Cord Organizer Travel Case

Stop throwing cords in your bag and getting them all tangled up when you travel. This compact and lightweight case lets you keep all your accessories organized and easily accessible. 

 

$12
Amazon

3 Pack 10FT iPhone Charger

Normal charging cables just suck, don't they? They're always too short, are so plain-looking, and never charge fast enough. Grab a pack of these colorful 10 feet long chargers so you can charge your phone quickly from anywhere in your room.

 

$10
Amazon

LOVEVOOK Computer Bag

Whether you're taking your laptop to school, work, or the local coffee shop, you should always make sure to do your best to protect your device. Instead of just tossing your laptop into a backpack, get this padded laptop bag. It has an adjustable shoulder strap to be able to carry your device around with ease and comes in 19 different patterns. 

 

$36
$29
Amazon

walrfid Screen Cleaner Kit

Keep your tech squeaky clean with this cute and compact cleaner kit. In just a single device for only $10, you get a brush, sponge, cleaning pen with silicone and plastic ends, microfiber cloth, screen cleaner spray, and a keycap puller. 

 

$12
$10
Amazon

MOFII Wireless Keyboard and Mouse

Liven up your home office set up with a colorful keyboard. This wireless keyboard and mouse set is designed with ergonomic foldable stands and non-slip pads and comes in 21 different color combos. 

 

$44
$32
Amazon

IBOANN 3 Pack Blue Light Blocking Glasses

If you have the habit of staring at a screen all day everyday, consider getting some blue light glasses to protect your eyes from the harmful rays. This set comes with 3 glasses, and there are tons of combinations of different designs and patterns to match your vibe.

 

$22
$12
Amazon

elago Ice Cream AirPods Pro Case

One of my favorite things to shop are AirPods cases because there are always such cool designs on Amazon like this popsicle case. Protect your AirPods with flair. 

 

$20
$15
Amazon

YANZIE Multi Charging Cable Storage Box

Get this all-in-one cable box to ensure you can connect your devices everywhere you go. This set comes with a USB C adapter, lightning adapter, and storage for SIM cards. This box can even be used as a phone or tablet stand.

 

$10
$8
Amazon

MoKo Case for 6.8

For the Kindle users, a cute case is a need to protect your device as you travel around. This floral leather case even has a built-in stand to let you read with ease.

$40
$22
Amazon

300 PCS Laptop Stickers Pack

Deck out your laptop with these cool waterproof stickers. Whether you want flowers or puppies, this pack has 300 designs for you to choose from. 

 

$20
$10
Amazon

LapGear Home Office Lap Desk

Work easily from the comfort of your bed or couch with this lap desk. No more perching your laptop uncomfortably on your knees, this cushioned desk gives you a stable surface to work off of along with a built in ledge, mousepad, and phone stand. 

 

$39
Amazon

Dosmix Retro Bluetooth Speaker

Who wants a boring old speaker when you can have this cool retro radio style one? This speaker may be small, but the sound is mighty. 

 

$23
$17
Amazon

Diaclara Designed for iPhone 13 Case

Provide your phone with the ultimate protection while still having some fun color. This phone case has a built-in screen protector that you can easily snap onto the front of the case with a 360 degree protective edge. This case is available in 22 colors.

 

$16
$14
Amazon

elago W5 Apple Watch Stand 

Don't you just hate how easy your Apple Watch can disconnect from its charger? Keep your Apple Watch secure with this cool video game inspired stand

 

$15
Amazon

Ecasp Multi-tool Cleaner Kit

Let's be honest, dirty tech isn't the cutest. This kit has a ton of tools to clean all sorts of gadgets from your phone to your charger to your Airpods. 

 

$30
$21
Amazon

Phetium Instant Camera Case

If you're a polaroid girlie, make things easier on yourself by getting a case for your camera. This way, you don't have to worry about it getting all scratched up in your bag, and it makes carrying your camera around hassle-free. 

 

$17
Amazon

