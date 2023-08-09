Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sister Alana Makes Runway Debut During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Another Hadid sister has hit the runway.
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister Alana Hadid—the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler—hit the runway for the first time at the Saks Potts Spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.
"Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts. my first runway!" the 38-year-old captioned her Aug. 8 Instagram post. "Thank you @barbarapotts @cathrinesaks. what a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain."
A slew of videos accompanied Alana's post, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the show. In one video, the Hadid Eyewear co-owner posed inside a white tent wearing a light blue striped long-sleeve polo, with her hair in a low bun during a test shoot with a photographer.
Also in the series of snaps? A white designer bag with Alana's name embroidered onto it, followed up by her getting her hair pulled into a ponytail while she sat in a makeup chair.
Rounding out the glimpse into fashion week was a clip of all the models standing together in matching yellow long-sleeve button-downs and her final runway look: a beige leather jacket, denim pants, blue sequin wrap skirt and silver thong flip flops.
The model took to the comments section of her Instagram post and expressed gratitude to designer Catherine Saks for the opportunity, writing, "Thank you. That was such an amazing experience."
And although this was Alana's first time walking in a fashion show, her family is no stranger to the spotlight, as younger sisters Gigi, 28, and Bella, 26, along with brother Anwar, 24, all have highly publicized careers as models. Gigi started her career as a young child, while Bella and Anwar began modeling as teens.
Mohammed is also dad to Marielle, 42, with his first wife Mary, whom he divorced in 1992. The real estate developer went on to marry Yolanda Hadid in 1994, before they split in 2000.
However, their fame hasn't change the family's bond.
"We've always been so supported," Alana told E! News at her Summer Trip collection celebration last summer. "I think one of the best things about our brand has been how supported we've always felt by our friends and family, which is why we named a lot of these pieces after our family."
And not only did the fashion designer name two dresses after Gigi, but Bella also walked in the show, which Alana explained is definitely "a tribute."