Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sister Alana Makes Runway Debut During Copenhagen Fashion Week

Another Hadid sister has hit the runway.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid's older sister Alana Hadid—the daughter of Mohamed Hadid and Mary Butler—hit the runway for the first time at the Saks Potts Spring 2024 show during Copenhagen Fashion Week in Denmark.

"Core memory made in Denmark with @sakspotts. my first runway!" the 38-year-old captioned her Aug. 8 Instagram post. "Thank you @barbarapotts @cathrinesaks. what a way to arrive to Copenhagen, opening for the most amazing brand… in the rain."

A slew of videos accompanied Alana's post, showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the show. In one video, the Hadid Eyewear co-owner posed inside a white tent wearing a light blue striped long-sleeve polo, with her hair in a low bun during a test shoot with a photographer.

Also in the series of snaps? A white designer bag with Alana's name embroidered onto it, followed up by her getting her hair pulled into a ponytail while she sat in a makeup chair.