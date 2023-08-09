How Beyoncé's Makeup Remained Flawless in the Pouring Rain During Her Renaissance Tour

Watch : Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks Will Quake Your Soul

10s, 10s, 10s across the board for the rain-proof makeup Beyoncé is rocking.

During her Renaissance World Tour stop in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 7, the superstar didn't miss a beat as she performed through a torrential downpour. And while she hit all of the notes despite the weather conditions, fans also couldn't help but look around (with everybody on mute) and wonder how her makeup remained flawless the entire night.

Luckily for the Beyhive, the Grammy winner's makeup artist revealed the secret to her waterproof glam. According to Rokael Lizama, he used Patrick Starrr's One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray to lock everything in.

As for Beyoncé's look, Rokael dusted on a glittery champagne-colored eyeshadow, mixed with a bronzy hue on her crease to create a sultry effect. To add extra drama to her lids, he applied his eponymous beauty brand's Lunar Lites individual lashes. And for the finishing touches, he gave the singer a soft-matte lipstick.

"Built for the elements," he wrote on Instagram. "Rain or Shine Bey did her thing!!!"