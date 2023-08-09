How Beyoncé's Makeup Remained Flawless in the Pouring Rain During Her Renaissance Tour

10s, 10s, 10s across the board for the rain-proof makeup Beyoncé is rocking.
During her Renaissance World Tour stop in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 7, the superstar didn't miss a beat as she performed through a torrential downpour. And while she hit all of the notes despite the weather conditions, fans also couldn't help but look around (with everybody on mute) and wonder how her makeup remained flawless the entire night.
Luckily for the Beyhive, the Grammy winner's makeup artist revealed the secret to her waterproof glam. According to Rokael Lizama, he used Patrick Starrr's One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray to lock everything in.
As for Beyoncé's look, Rokael dusted on a glittery champagne-colored eyeshadow, mixed with a bronzy hue on her crease to create a sultry effect. To add extra drama to her lids, he applied his eponymous beauty brand's Lunar Lites individual lashes. And for the finishing touches, he gave the singer a soft-matte lipstick.
"Built for the elements," he wrote on Instagram. "Rain or Shine Bey did her thing!!!"
Patrick, who was ecstatic that the Homecoming star uses his setting spray for her Renaissance Tour, revealed that he plans to send her and the team more product.
"Do you need more or whatttt," the influencer asked the makeup artist, per a screenshot he posted on TikTok Aug. 8, to which Rokael replied, "I have enough to get me to Vegas! Can you bring me some there? The dancers love it, too!"
It looks like Patrick will be packing his bags, confirming he is making a trip out to Sin City to deliver more goodies.
Now that you know how Beyoncé keeps her makeup intact, keep scrolling to see her best looks from the tour. It just might spark inspiration for your next outing in the rain.