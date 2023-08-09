Charlize Theron Shares Rare Video of Her Daughters Attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Watch : Charlize Theron & Kerry Washington Gush Over Their Friendship

August slipped away into a moment in time for Charlize Theron and her family.

The Oscar winner was ready for it when she took her daughters Jackson and August to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles. In an Aug. 8 Instagram post, Charlize posted a video of herself with her girls rocking out to "Shake It Off" at SoFi Stadium.

"Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" the Tully actress wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Jackson, who she adopted in 2012, and August, who she adopted in 2015, busted some moves while sporting merch from Taylor's sold-out show.

Charlize, 48, mostly keeps her children out of the spotlight but opened up about growing her family during a 2018 interview with Elle.

"I was always aware that there are so many children in this world who don't have families," she noted. "Adoption is a very personal thing—I know people whom I love dearly who don't feel that they could raise another child as their own. I respect that."