Terry Dubrow Speaks Out About Near-Death Blood Clot Scare and Signs You Should Look Out for

Terry Dubrow is stressing the dangers of blood clots following a recent near-death medical emergency.

The Botched star went from doctor to patient last week after he began temporarily slurring his words during a dinner with wife Heather Dubrow and their 19-year-old son Nicholas.

"My perception was this was no big deal," Terry exclusively told E! News, "give me a second."

After initially refusing to go to the hospital, The Real Housewives of Orange County star convinced her husband to get checked out—and it ended up saving his life. During testing, doctors discovered that a blood clot had passed through a hole in his heart (known as a patent foramen ovale or PFO) and traveled to his brain, causing a transient ischemic attack (or TIA), which causes stroke-like symptoms.

"Had I gone home, gone to sleep, continued to have little teeny blood clots come from my lower extremities from all the recent flying we'd been doing, I would have had many more clots," Terry noted. "If she wasn't insistent and persistent and I got on a plane or I went home that night—dead. Heather Dubrow saved my life, no question about it."