High School Musical Series Reveals Troy and Gabriella’s Fate

It sounds like Troy and Gabriella are still in this together—they've just gotta get their heads in the game.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just gave fans some answers as to the fates of the film's many characters—including Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' Troy and Gabriella. In the season four premiere of the Disney+ series, many of the movie's original cast members make an appearance, including Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha).
In one scene, as the characters discuss a fictional fourth HSM movie set to be filmed within the show's universe, Corbin gave an update on where the film series' beloved characters find themselves as adults.
"It is our 15-year high school reunion," he explained. "My character Chad is married to Taylor. Martha is a world-class choreographer. Ryan is happily partnered." In fact, Lucas added that his character is even expecting twins.
And as for how everyone's favorite Wildcat couple is faring when it comes to life after East High? Well, as Corbin explained, "Troy and Gabriella are in couples' therapy."
In June, it was confirmed that the fourth season of HSMTMTS would be the show's last. And in addition to the season premiere appearances from Corbin, Monique, Lucas and Kaycee, both Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) and Alyson Reed (Ms. Darbus) also make cameos during the final season. After all, it's now or never.
"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season," series creator and executive producer Tim Federle shared on social media June 21. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast—and crew, and collaborators—to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: we 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic 4th act with you all."
And ahead of this final season, the fate of the fictional Ryan Evans was revealed in a teaser ahead of the premiere.
In the scene released July 25, during which the actors are filming as their characters, Lucas' Ryan can be seen kissing his partner (played by Pentatonix's Scott Hoying) and thanking him for coming to watch as he performs alongside his former classmates. "This means so much to me that you're here," Ryan says while the two are backstage. "Gimme that mic."
For High School Musical trilogy director Kenny Ortega, the scene confirms a detail he'd always wanted to include. While he'd always intended for the character to be gay, he wasn't sure audiences were ready when the original movie premiered in 2006.
"I was concerned because it was family and kids, that Disney might not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet," he explained to Variety in 2020. "So, I just took it upon myself to make choices that I felt that those who were watching would grab. They would see it, they would feel it, they would know it, and they would identify with it. And that is what happened."