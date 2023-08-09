High School Musical Series Reveals Troy and Gabriella’s Fate

Watch : High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Ending After Season 4

It sounds like Troy and Gabriella are still in this together—they've just gotta get their heads in the game.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just gave fans some answers as to the fates of the film's many characters—including Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' Troy and Gabriella. In the season four premiere of the Disney+ series, many of the movie's original cast members make an appearance, including Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha).

In one scene, as the characters discuss a fictional fourth HSM movie set to be filmed within the show's universe, Corbin gave an update on where the film series' beloved characters find themselves as adults.

"It is our 15-year high school reunion," he explained. "My character Chad is married to Taylor. Martha is a world-class choreographer. Ryan is happily partnered." In fact, Lucas added that his character is even expecting twins.

And as for how everyone's favorite Wildcat couple is faring when it comes to life after East High? Well, as Corbin explained, "Troy and Gabriella are in couples' therapy."