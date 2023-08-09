Grimes Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Elon Musk and Their 2 Kids

Watch : Grimes Shares Update on Name of Her and Elon Musk's Baby Girl

Grimes is over the moon about her family with Elon Musk.

The "Oblivion" singer shared rare insight into her co-parenting dynamic with the tech mogul, noting that their son X Æ A-12, 3, and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, 19 months, are following in Elon's footsteps when it comes to interest in life beyond the stars.

"X knows a lot about rockets," Grimes told Wired in an interview published Aug. 8. "It's crazy. He knows more about rockets than me."

In fact, the pair's little boy already as a knack for astronomical engineering. "We had to stop giving him toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset," the 35-year-old added. "He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?'"

What's more, she revealed that the 3-year-old was impacted the April explosion of Starship, a rocket launched by Elon's spacecraft company SpaceX.

"When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown," Grimes recalled. "Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship …' and I had to rub his back."