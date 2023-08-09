Meghan Markle Is Officially in Her Taylor Swift Era After Attending L.A. Concert

Watch : Meghan Markle's Breakout Show Shatters Netflix Record

Meghan Markle enjoyed a night out without the king of her heart.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 8, E! News confirms. She made the two-hour journey from her home in Montecito, Calif.—where she lives with Prince Harry and their kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2—to shake it off in the stadium.

Meghan, 42, attended the show with her friend Lucy Fraser while Harry is in Tokyo on a business trip, per Page Six.

Taylor's main setlist spans her 17-year career, including tracks from nine of her 10 musical eras, starting with the songs "Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince" and "Cruel Summer" from Lover and ending with "Karma" off Midnights.

However, the Grammy winner also performs two wild cards—or surprise songs—during each show. As for the tracks Meghan was treated to? It's a theme she knows all too well as they were both about keeping a love story private: reputation's "King of My Heart" and 1989's "I Know Places." In fact, the latter features the lyrics, "Baby, I know places we won't be found and / They'll be chasing their tails trying to track us down / 'Cause I, I know places we can hide."