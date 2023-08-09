Bachelor in Paradise's Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged

Raise your margarita and congratulate Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.
The Bachelor in Paradise couple recently announced that they're engaged. Borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Lover," Abigail wrote on Instagram Aug. 9, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all."
And Noah agreed in his own Instagram Stories post that "forever has a nice ring to it."
Speaking of rings, the travel nurse popped the question with a four-carat oval-shaped diamond sparkler from Keyzar Jewelry featuring a pavé band and hidden halo, according to a release from the jeweler.
The proposal took place on the balcony of an oceanfront property in San Diego, Calif., as the sun was setting. And in true Bachelor fashion, there were plenty of roses—with an aisle of petals leading up to and covering a beach blanket where Noah got down on one knee.
"Abby, honestly, you are the most beautiful person inside and out I've ever met, and it would be absolutely stupid if I didn't ask you to be my wife and spend the rest of my life with you," Noah said in a video posted to Instagram by videographer Emma Burke. "So, that being said, I've rehearsed this quite a big, Abigail Heringer, will you marry me?"
Of course, the client financial manager said "yes" through several happy tears. As seen in the video, Noah and Abigail then FaceTimed with loved ones and celebrated with friends—including parents-to-be and fellow Bachelor in Paradise alums Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs who had a hand in the planning.
"I called her parents a couple days before to fill them in on my plans," Noah told People, noting the proposal was actually moved up a month as they plan their move back to his home state of Oklahoma. "Thomas helped me with the arrangements and get everything set up. The proposal was perfect and everything I wanted to incorporate to make it special and ours."
And it seemed like Abigail was totally surprised.
"She thought I was playing pickleball with Thomas and was inviting her and Becca to join us for a sunset at his friends house," he continued. "She had no clue the engagement was happening until we walked up the stairs to the rooftop and saw the roses and candles overlooking the ocean."
Abigail—who'd appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor—and Noah, an alum from Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette—fell in love on season seven of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. And while they broke up on the show during a prom-themed date, they soon rekindled their romance off-screen.
And their fellow franchise members are thrilled about Abigail and Noah's engagement.
"CONGRATULATIONS!!!" Serena Pitt, who also appeared on Matt's Bachelor season and met her now-husband Joe Amabile on the same season of Bachelor in Paradise, wrote in the comments. "Screaming crying throwing up! Love you both so so much." Added Chelsea Vaughn, who was on the same two series and later fell in love with Austin Tinsley on Bachelor in Paradise Canada, "Heart's exploding!!!! LOVE YOU BOTH SM."
To check the status of your fave Bachelor Nation couples, keep scrolling…