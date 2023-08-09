Bachelor in Paradise's Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged

Watch : Matt James Tells Why Abigail Got the First Impression Rose

Raise your margarita and congratulate Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple recently announced that they're engaged. Borrowing a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Lover," Abigail wrote on Instagram Aug. 9, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, and I want 'em all."

And Noah agreed in his own Instagram Stories post that "forever has a nice ring to it."

Speaking of rings, the travel nurse popped the question with a four-carat oval-shaped diamond sparkler from Keyzar Jewelry featuring a pavé band and hidden halo, according to a release from the jeweler.

The proposal took place on the balcony of an oceanfront property in San Diego, Calif., as the sun was setting. And in true Bachelor fashion, there were plenty of roses—with an aisle of petals leading up to and covering a beach blanket where Noah got down on one knee.

"Abby, honestly, you are the most beautiful person inside and out I've ever met, and it would be absolutely stupid if I didn't ask you to be my wife and spend the rest of my life with you," Noah said in a video posted to Instagram by videographer Emma Burke. "So, that being said, I've rehearsed this quite a big, Abigail Heringer, will you marry me?"