Rihanna Deserves a Round of Applause For Her Stylish New Maternity Line

Rihanna's maternity fashion just influenced her latest launch.
It's no secret that the multi-hyphenate, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, continues to push the boundaries with her pregnancy style. So, it only makes sense that she'd create a Savage x Fenty collection dedicated to new and expecting moms.
And in true Rihanna fashion, her brand's maternity collection doesn't sacrifice sexiness for comfort. The line's set of nursing bras, which feature a single-handed clasp for easy access to breastfeed or pump, come in various lacy styles, as well as cozy cotton fabrics.
"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys," Rihanna shared in a statement. "I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent."
The "Love on the Brain" singer isn't just talking the talk either, as she modeled the new collection with her son RZA, who she welcomed with the rapper in May 2022.
In the photos, the Fenty Beauty founder put her black nursing bra to the test as she breastfed her baby boy. And because Rihanna is a fashion-forward icon, she also debuted a choppy, layered set of bangs and paired her new hairstyle with a bold reddish-brown lip.
Rihanna's new maternity lines a few weeks after it was announced she'd step down as the Chief Executive Officer of Savage x Fenty.
"It's been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years," Rihanna shared on June 23, per Vogue Business. "This is just the beginning for us, and we're going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."
The fashion mogul officially stepped down on June 26, but will remain in a leadership role as executive chair. She appointed Hillary Super, the former CEO of Anthropologie Group, to take over as CEO.
Another major area the 35-year-old has changed in recent years? According to her makeup artist Priscilla Ono, she's a lot more diligent about her beauty routine.
"I've definitely seen her evolve with her skin regimen," Priscilla exclusively told E! News last month. "When I first started with her, she was cool about skincare. She always took care of her face—more than a lot of others—but I've seen her go even further now."
But when it comes to the superstar's style, she'll never shy away from taking risks.
"Nothing's changed," Priscilla explained. "With her makeup, she wants to have fun and she's always going to have that out-of-the-box mentality."