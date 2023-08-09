Rihanna Deserves a Round of Applause For Her Stylish New Maternity Line

Watch : How RZA Feels About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Naming Their Son After Him

Rihanna's maternity fashion just influenced her latest launch.

It's no secret that the multi-hyphenate, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, continues to push the boundaries with her pregnancy style. So, it only makes sense that she'd create a Savage x Fenty collection dedicated to new and expecting moms.

And in true Rihanna fashion, her brand's maternity collection doesn't sacrifice sexiness for comfort. The line's set of nursing bras, which feature a single-handed clasp for easy access to breastfeed or pump, come in various lacy styles, as well as cozy cotton fabrics.

"The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys," Rihanna shared in a statement. "I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel-good while being a parent."

The "Love on the Brain" singer isn't just talking the talk either, as she modeled the new collection with her son RZA, who she welcomed with the rapper in May 2022.