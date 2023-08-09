See the First Photo of Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Together With Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Cast

Watch : VPR's Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix "Still Live Together"

Vanderpump Rules fans will probably need a Pumptini after seeing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's recent reunion.

On Aug. 8, the exes were photographed together for the first time since filming for season 11 of the Bravo series began in June.

The former couple, who broke up earlier this year after the TomTom co-owner's shocking affair with costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March, were joined by fellow castmembers Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent, as well as former costar Dayna Kathan, for a private backyard water tasting, according to their Instagram Stories.

Lala posted a video of the alcohol-free festivities while their water sommelier Martin Riese shared a surprising group snapshot that even included a smiling Ariana and a grinning Tom—though they were sure to keep their distance during the photo opp.

While the two were separately spotted filming VPR at SUR on the same night back in mid-July, this marks the first time the Something About Her co-owner and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman have posed together since the explosive season 10 reunion.