See the First Photo of Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Together With Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Cast

Vanderpump Rules fans will probably need a Pumptini after seeing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's recent reunion.
On Aug. 8, the exes were photographed together for the first time since filming for season 11 of the Bravo series began in June.
The former couple, who broke up earlier this year after the TomTom co-owner's shocking affair with costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March, were joined by fellow castmembers Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent, as well as former costar Dayna Kathan, for a private backyard water tasting, according to their Instagram Stories.
Lala posted a video of the alcohol-free festivities while their water sommelier Martin Riese shared a surprising group snapshot that even included a smiling Ariana and a grinning Tom—though they were sure to keep their distance during the photo opp.
While the two were separately spotted filming VPR at SUR on the same night back in mid-July, this marks the first time the Something About Her co-owner and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman have posed together since the explosive season 10 reunion.
Despite a majority of the cast condemning Tom for cheating on his partner of nine years, he's slowly been reintegrating into the group and even joined the cast trip to Lake Tahoe last month. (Ariana did not attend.)
Following the getaway, Scheana got candid about the emotional reunion she had with her former friend. "I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing," she revealed during a July 24 Amazon Live. "It was very uncomfortable."
Scheana even called the attempted reconciliation "the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules."
"My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested," she noted, "I felt weak in every way possible."
But that doesn't mean she's forgiven Tom for his betrayal.
"I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously," the Scheananigans podcast host continued. "Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana, the flip-flopper. Scheana needs to have loyalty,' and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle."
Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules season 11.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)