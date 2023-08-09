See the First Photo of Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Together With Vanderpump Rules' Season 11 Cast

Exes Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were all smiles while filming Vanderpump Rules together with their cast, marking the first time they've been photographed together during season 11.

Vanderpump Rules fans will probably need a Pumptini after seeing Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's recent reunion.

On Aug. 8, the exes were photographed together for the first time since filming for season 11 of the Bravo series began in June.

The former couple, who broke up earlier this year after the TomTom co-owner's shocking affair with costar Raquel Leviss came to light in March, were joined by fellow castmembers Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent, as well as former costar Dayna Kathan, for a private backyard water tasting, according to their Instagram Stories.

Lala posted a video of the alcohol-free festivities while their water sommelier Martin Riese shared a surprising group snapshot that even included a smiling Ariana and a grinning Tom—though they were sure to keep their distance during the photo opp.

While the two were separately spotted filming VPR at SUR on the same night back in mid-July, this marks the first time the Something About Her co-owner and the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman have posed together since the explosive season 10 reunion.

Despite a majority of the cast condemning Tom for cheating on his partner of nine years, he's slowly been reintegrating into the group and even joined the cast trip to Lake Tahoe last month. (Ariana did not attend.)

Instagram/@martinriese

Following the getaway, Scheana got candid about the emotional reunion she had with her former friend. "I get paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing," she revealed during a July 24 Amazon Live. "It was very uncomfortable."

Scheana even called the attempted reconciliation "the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules."

"My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested," she noted, "I felt weak in every way possible."

But that doesn't mean she's forgiven Tom for his betrayal.

"I don't like what he did to Ariana obviously," the Scheananigans podcast host continued. "Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana, the flip-flopper. Scheana needs to have loyalty,' and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle."

Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules season 11.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Is Still a Question Mark

It's still unconfirmed if Raquel Leviss will appear on season 11 in the wake of her and Sandoval's cheating scandal. On July 14, the former beauty queen checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months. Since then, she has been staying at a friend's house.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

