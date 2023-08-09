Ex Try Guys Member Ned Fulmer Spotted at Taylor Swift Concert With Wife One Year After Cheating Scandal

Watch : The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?

Ned and Ariel Fulmer are shaking it off after a tumultuous year.

The former Try Guys member and his wife of 11 years were spotted at the August 5 Los Angeles stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The pair were seen together in photos Ned's sister Grace Fulmer shared to her Instagram Story August 6 as part of a recap from the concert. In the snap, which Grace captioned "afterrrr," Ned and Ariel posed with their hands up behind Grace and a fourth member as the group exited the stadium.

The concert outing comes nearly a year after Ned swiftly exited the popular YouTube group he helped create after news of his affair with a colleague broke.

His fellow Try Guys cofounders Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang announced in a Sept. 2022 statement that Ned "is no longer working with The Try Guys" after rumors and images of Ned with a fellow employee began circulating on social media. The group cited a "thorough internal review" which did not allow for "a path forward together."