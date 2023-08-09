Ex Try Guys Member Ned Fulmer Spotted at Taylor Swift Concert With Wife One Year After Cheating Scandal

Former Try Guys member Ned Fulmer was seen with his wife Ariel almost a year after news broke of his affair with a coworker, causing his exit from the popular YouTube group.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Aug 09, 2023 5:06 PMTags
ScandalCheatingCouplesYouTubeCelebrities
Watch: The Try Guys Are Going on Hiatus--But for How Long?

Ned and Ariel Fulmer are shaking it off after a tumultuous year.

The former Try Guys member and his wife of 11 years were spotted at the August 5 Los Angeles stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The pair were seen together in photos Ned's sister Grace Fulmer shared to her Instagram Story August 6 as part of a recap from the concert. In the snap, which Grace captioned "afterrrr," Ned and Ariel posed with their hands up behind Grace and a fourth member as the group exited the stadium. 

The concert outing comes nearly a year after Ned swiftly exited the popular YouTube group he helped create after news of his affair with a colleague broke.

His fellow Try Guys cofounders Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld and Eugene Lee Yang announced in a Sept. 2022 statement that Ned "is no longer working with The Try Guys" after rumors and images of Ned with a fellow employee began circulating on social media. The group cited a "thorough internal review" which did not allow for "a path forward together."

photos
Celebrity Couples Caught Up in Cheating Scandals: Where Are They Now?

In a video posted shortly after, Eugene, Zach and Keith elaborated on the situation, including a timeline of events, as well as their feelings over the scandal. 

"On Labor Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behavior," Keith began the October 3 video. "We reached out to check on that employee. Ned confirmed the reports."

After a review found Ned to have "engaged in conduct unbecoming of our team," Keith added, "We knew that we could not move forward with him. So on Friday, September 16, the three of us signed written consent of the members of the 2nd Try LLC approving the removal of Ned as a manager and employee."

Global Citizen/Shutterstock

"We were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the values of the company we've built and those of everyone who works here," Eugene noted. "This is something we took very seriously. We refused to sweep things under the rug. That is not who we are. It's not what we stand for."

In addition to his immediate removal from the company, Ned was also edited out of all scheduled future content.

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Confirmed

2

Princess Diana's Never-Before-Seen Spare Wedding Dress Revealed

3

Riley Keough Reveals Name of Her and Ben Smith-Petersen's Baby Girl

Getty Images

For his part, Ned issued a statement regarding the scandal the same day his exit was confirmed.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote on Twitter. "I'm sorry for any pain that my action may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention."

And though Ariel and Ned have not commented publicly on their relationship status, Ariel shared at the time that her family—namely sons Wes, 5, and Finley, 2—would always be her priority.

"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family," she wrote in a statement to Instagram. "And all we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Confirmed

2

Princess Diana's Never-Before-Seen Spare Wedding Dress Revealed

3

Riley Keough Reveals Name of Her and Ben Smith-Petersen's Baby Girl

4

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter True & Nephew Psalm in Casts

5

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Post on "Incredible" Africa Trip