Teen Rapper Lil Tay Dead

Lil Tay's loved ones are mourning the loss of the internet sensation.

The teen rapper (real name Claire Hope), who rose to fame online in 2018, has passed away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," a statement posted to her Instagram Aug. 9 read. "We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

The message went on to share that Lil Tay's sibling Jason also died, which adds "an even more unimaginable depth" to their family's grief.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss," the note continued, "as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

The message concluded with a moving tribute to Lil Tay. "Claire will forever remain in our hearts," it read, "her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."