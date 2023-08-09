Colorado County Agrees to Pay $2.5 Million in Jail Abuse Settlement After Inmate Removes His Own Eyeballs

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Ryan Partridge's years-long legal battle against a Colorado county is over.



The former inmate—who served time at a Boulder County jail in 2016 in connection to a minor assault—reached a $2.5 million after reaching a settlement with the facility over his 2017 federal civil rights lawsuit against the county and a former sheriff in which he accused them of neglecting his mental health issues.

According to a statement shared by Partridge's attorney, David Lane, obtained by E! News Aug. 9, the former inmate, who was homeless at the time of his arrest, "attempted suicide on multiple occasions" while serving time in prison, alleging that "Boulder jail staff essentially did nothing to treat his active psychosis."

During one occasion, he "plucked his own eyeballs from his head," his lawyer explained, and is now permanently blind.



"The first settlement was against the jail's security staff for $325,000 for repeatedly, over weeks, using excessive force on Ryan," Lane explained, in reference the allegation included in the lawsuit cited by the Denver Post in 2017, "and the second settlement was for $2,225,000 for being deliberately indifferent to his serious psychiatric needs."