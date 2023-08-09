Botched's Terry Dubrow Says Wife Heather Saved His Life During Medical Emergency

Watch : Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic

Terry Dubrow is doing fine after suffering a recent medical emergency.

The Botched star experienced a transient ischemic attack (or TIA) while enjoying dinner in Beverly Hills with wife Heather Dubrow and their 19-year-old son Nicholas on Aug. 3, E! News confirmed.

Terry's family became worried when he briefly started slurring his speech during the meal. This prompted The Real Housewives of Orange County star to have Nicholas call 911. While paramedics said his vitals were normal, Heather wanted further testing and ultimately convinced Terry to visit the hospital. And it appears her instincts were spot on.

After conducting tests, doctors confirmed Terry experienced a TIA, which is a brief blockage of blood flow to part of the brain that can temporarily cause stroke-like symptoms. Thankfully, the brief episodes typically don't cause lasting damage.

During the exam, doctors also discovered the 64-year-old had a patent foramen ovale (or PFO) which is a hole in the heart that didn't close the way after birth. Terry was told a blood clot passed through the PFO, traveled to his brain and caused the TIA.