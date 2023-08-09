Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Dance the Night Away at BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie enjoyed a bejeweled evening at one of the Los Angeles stops of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Watch: See How Taylor Swift Inspired Selena Gomez's Sister to Change Her Hair

It was a night out of their wildest dreams. 

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie were more than ready for it when they attended the August 8 show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared snaps from the enchanted evening to her Instagram Story, including a sweet video of her and Gracie hugging as Selena sang along to "Lover." For her part, it looks as though Gracie was too overcome with emotion to join in as she gazed towards the stage. 

Selena, rocking an all-black Reputation era ensemble complete with an Eras Tour sweatshirt, also shared a snap with some friends as well as a picture of a wrist heavily laden with friendship bracelets over which she wrote, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."

And this is not the first time the Swiftie sisters showed their love for Taylor this year. In fact, just last month Gracie dyed her hair purple in honor of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release.

photos
Taylor Swift's Stunning The Eras Tour Stage Costumes

Selena shared the 10-year-old's makeover in a video shared to her Story on July 13, in which she asks Gracie, "Why'd you dye your hair purple?"

Gracie answered simply, "For Speak Now." (Obviously!)

Instagram

This is the second time Gracie and Selena got to shake it off on an Eras Tour stop. Back in April, the duo attended one of Taylor's shows in Arlington, Texas. They even dressed on theme—Selena donned a cardigan and hair buns for a folklore inspired look, while Gracie rocked a purple dress in honor of, of course, Speak Now. 

"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Selena wrote on Instagram alongside images of her and Gracie from the concert. "Proud to know you! Love you forever and always." 

And to see which other celebrities are rocking out to Taylor's many eras and enjoying a summer that is anything but cruel, keep reading. 

Instagram (selenagomez)
Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Instagram / Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Twitter
Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash

Swift brought out her ex Taylor Lautner, plus Joey King and Presley Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

Twitter
Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Instagram
Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher/TikTok
Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
