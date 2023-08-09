Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Dance the Night Away at BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Watch : See How Taylor Swift Inspired Selena Gomez's Sister to Change Her Hair

It was a night out of their wildest dreams.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie were more than ready for it when they attended the August 8 show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.

The Only Murders in the Building star shared snaps from the enchanted evening to her Instagram Story, including a sweet video of her and Gracie hugging as Selena sang along to "Lover." For her part, it looks as though Gracie was too overcome with emotion to join in as she gazed towards the stage.

Selena, rocking an all-black Reputation era ensemble complete with an Eras Tour sweatshirt, also shared a snap with some friends as well as a picture of a wrist heavily laden with friendship bracelets over which she wrote, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."

And this is not the first time the Swiftie sisters showed their love for Taylor this year. In fact, just last month Gracie dyed her hair purple in honor of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release.