Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie Dance the Night Away at BFF Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

It was a night out of their wildest dreams.
Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie were more than ready for it when they attended the August 8 show of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Los Angeles.
The Only Murders in the Building star shared snaps from the enchanted evening to her Instagram Story, including a sweet video of her and Gracie hugging as Selena sang along to "Lover." For her part, it looks as though Gracie was too overcome with emotion to join in as she gazed towards the stage.
Selena, rocking an all-black Reputation era ensemble complete with an Eras Tour sweatshirt, also shared a snap with some friends as well as a picture of a wrist heavily laden with friendship bracelets over which she wrote, "Thank you to the fans that traded with me."
And this is not the first time the Swiftie sisters showed their love for Taylor this year. In fact, just last month Gracie dyed her hair purple in honor of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version) release.
Selena shared the 10-year-old's makeover in a video shared to her Story on July 13, in which she asks Gracie, "Why'd you dye your hair purple?"
Gracie answered simply, "For Speak Now." (Obviously!)
This is the second time Gracie and Selena got to shake it off on an Eras Tour stop. Back in April, the duo attended one of Taylor's shows in Arlington, Texas. They even dressed on theme—Selena donned a cardigan and hair buns for a folklore inspired look, while Gracie rocked a purple dress in honor of, of course, Speak Now.
"Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world," Selena wrote on Instagram alongside images of her and Gracie from the concert. "Proud to know you! Love you forever and always."
And to see which other celebrities are rocking out to Taylor's many eras and enjoying a summer that is anything but cruel, keep reading.