Every Time Mila Kunis Said Something Relatable AF About Motherhood

Watch : Ashton Kutcher's Rare Tribute to Wife Mila Kunis Will Color You Happy

Bad mom, good attitude.

While she may lead the Bad Moms movie franchise, Mila Kunis has fully embraced the role of parent since she and husband Ashton Kutcher welcomed their two children, daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6. While the couple has been fiercely protective of their family's privacy and Kunis, who turned 40 on Aug. 14, is one of the rare A-listers to remain off social media, the Luckiest Girl Alive star has always kept it real when speaking publicly about the highs and lows of motherhood.

"It's so taboo to be like, 'I feel like I'm not perfect. You just have to know you're doing the best you can, and that's more than enough," Kunis told A Plus in 2016. "As mothers, we need to be able to admit that we can't be perfect all the time."

As the Internet would say: Kunis really is mother.