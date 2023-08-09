Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Reflects on His Battle With Addiction Before His Tragic Death

In retrospect, Angel explained that Aaron ultimately "wanted so badly to be happy."

"He really fought to the end, but he just had too many problems to be fixed," she continued. "He'd become this person who we no longer recognized. I don't even think he recognized himself."

In November 2022, Aaron was found unresponsive at his home in California and was pronounced dead at the scene. It was a moment that Angel noted was the "worst possible outcome," adding that her brother "deserves to be here."

Now, Angel is honoring her brother's life by teaming up with On Our Sleeves in an effort to help break a "generational" cycle surrounding their family.

"Something positive has to come from all this," she told People. "I refuse to allow Aaron to have died in vain. I want Aaron's legacy to be more than those final years of his life."