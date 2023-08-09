Sinéad O'Connor Laid to Rest in Private Ceremony Attended by U2's Bono

Watch : Sinéad O'Connor's Death: New Details Emerge

Sinéad O'Connor has been laid to rest at home.

Family, friend and fans of the late singer gathered at her hometown of Bray, County Wicklow in Ireland on Aug. 8 to say their final farewells. O'Connor, who died on July 26 at the age of 56, was honored at a private ceremony attended stars including U2's Bono and musician Bob Geldof, according to Sky News.

In a eulogy read at the funeral and later shared online, Islamic Center of Ireland chief imam Umar Al-Qadri remembered O'Connor as an artist and activist who "moved a generation of young people."

"Sinéad suffered more than her share of hardship and adversity, especially in her formative years, much of it from adults and institutions she revered, and yet she displayed an unflinching and resolute faith in the Divine; her unwavering loyalty to God is a testimony to the deep and abiding love she held for her Creator," the eulogy read. "The more she sang and spoke about her own pain, as well as about the pervasive sins in society that she witnessed, the more her voice and her words resonated with listeners and touched their hearts."