Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Shares College Dorm Essentials for the Best School Year Yet

Whether you're a college student or a parent, you know that moving into dorm requires a lot of planning— and shopping. You wouldn't think that filling such a small room would be complicated, but it is. You need to maximize your space, stick to your budget, and pick stuff that fits your taste. If you're flustered just thinking about all the possibilities, Noah Schnapp is here to help with his off-to-college picks.
The Stranger Things star explained, "In college, your dorm does it all. It's everything from an ‘office' to a spot to relax, so it's important to make it your own. That's why I teamed up with Amazon for their ‘Dormz' series to show you how I decked mine out for less." If you're a student and you're not a Prime member, you can get a free six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month after that.
Noah said, "Check out my ‘Dormz' storefront for some of my favorite campus finds on Amazon, like essentials including bedding, storage, and clothes for class." Here are some of the standout picks from his storefront.
Noah Schnapp's Amazon Dorm Picks
Aooshine Bedside Lamp with USB Port and Outlet
This lamp is a true multitasker with a USB charging port and an outlet. It comes in a few colors and has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fixwal 6-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Foldable Hanging Shelves
Short on storage? Add some shelves to your closet with this. It even comes with three removable drawers. There are 3 colors to choose from.
Norme 5 Pieces Unisex Cotton Vintage Baseball Cap
$28 is an amazing deal for 5 hats. This is such an easy way to stock up on a must-have accessory.
Vorceary Adhesive Hat Hooks for Wall (10-Pack)
Not sure where to put your hats? These adhesive hooks provide perfect storage and they won't damage the walls of your dorm.
NIDOVIX Trendy Square Blue Light Blocking Glasses
If you have a lot of exposure to computer, phone, and TV screens, try some blue light blocking glasses to protect your eyes. Noah's pick comes in 14 colors.
AINOPE USB C Cable Type C Charger Fast Charging 6.6FT-2Pack
You can never have too many chargers. Nab this two-pack while it's on sale. It comes in several colors and it has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Flysocks Athletic Walking Shoes
These breathable shoes are supportive with an ultra soft insoles that wick moisture to keep your feet cool and dry. These are just what you need for a long day of classes around campus. They come in a ton of colors and have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tenmiro Led Lights for Bedroom 100ft (2 Rolls of 50ft)
These are not your standard lights. They can be synced with your music. Plus, they're color-changing and come with a remote control. You can also pair it with an app. The Tenmiro Led Lights have 47,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bare Home Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets
The Bare Home Hotel Luxury Bed Sheets are ultra-soft, cooling, breathable, wrinkle-resistant, and they have deep pockets. These come in a ton of colors and 10 sizes. The set has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zqanve 6 Pieces Mesh Desk Organizer
Keep your desk organized with this mesh set. There's even a stand to prop up your phone.
Amdrebio Fluffy Living Room Rugs
Bring some warmth to your dorm with one of these cozy rugs. They come in 12 sizes and 20 colors. The Amdrebio Fluffy Living Room Rugs have 31,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miulee Pack of 2 Corduroy Soft Soild Decorative Square Throw Pillow Covers
You have very limited decor options in a dorm. Some corduroy pillow cases in your favorite color can make a big difference. You can even switch out the colors from time to time. Noah's pick come in 9 sizes and a ton of colors. These decorative pillow cases have 9,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Digital Decor Set of Two 100% Cotton Hotel Down-Alternative Made in USA Pillows
Moving into your dorm is a great excuse to get some new pillows. These have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in 3 sizes and 3 comfort levels.
Panda Santa 2 Pack Popup Laundry Hampers
These hampers are just what you need to prevent your dorm room from becoming a mess. They're foldable for easy storage when you're not using them too.
Pennsylvania Pennant Full Size Felt
Showcase your school spirit with one of these pennants.
Hanes Men's Double Tough Crew Socks, 12-Pair Pack
You can never have too many pairs of socks, especially if you're trying to procrastinate doing your laundry. These sets come in black and white. Noah's pick has 35,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Seekind 1 Inch 3 Ring Binders
Separate your notes from each class with these different color binders.
Eusoar Spiral Ruled Notebook, A5 6 Packs
This notebook set will help you stay organized for each of your classes.
Pelonis 30 Inch Oscillating Tower Fan
Most college dorms do not have premium central air conditioning. Stay cool with this oscillating tower fan that has 3 speed settings and an automatic shut-off. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in white.
Punemi Under Bed Storage Containers, 2 Pack
College dorms are not known for their ample storage options, so you need to make your own. These under bed storage containers come in sets of two and there are 6 colors to choose from.
Wowzeesic Classic Mini Backpack
A new backpack is a must for a new semester. This one comes in navy blue, black, and camo.
