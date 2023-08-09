All of You Will Love These Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

Now this is a legendary getaway!
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embarked on an epic family trip one month after welcoming their son Wren via surrogate. As seen in photos shared on Instagram, the couple were joined by their two older kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, as well as their 7-month-old daughter Esti for their tropical vacation at a beachside resort.
"Our first vacation as a family of six," John, 44, wrote Aug. 7. "So far, so great!"
One picture showed Chrissy, 37, and their daughters, Luna and Esti, taking a dip in a shallow pool. Meanwhile, John was pictured cuddling with his sons Miles and Wren inside a cabana in another image. Other family photos included Miles and Luna teaching Esti how to swim.
But pool time wasn't the only item on the family's itinerary! As Chrissy pointed out, it was "a dream" to sit down with her kids and build a Lego model of a Nintendo NES console.
Sharing a photo of herself with the finished product and image of Luna with some loose bricks, the Cravings cookbook author captioned an Aug. 6 post, "legos on vacation with my giant family!"
John and Chrissy welcomed Wren on June 19, five months after the Chrissy's Court star gave birth to Esti.
"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy wrote on Instagram June 28, while announcing Wren's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."
However, after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020, Chrissy said she didn't think she'd "be able to carry any more babies" and turned to surrogacy to expand their family. "With our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates," she noted, "to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl."
Early in their surrogacy journey, Chrissy shared she told John that she wanted to "try to carry just one more time" and they restarted IVF. The procedure resulted in Chrissy becoming pregnant with Esti around the same time the family found a "compassionate surrogate" named Alexandra, who went on to carry Wren.
"Our hearts," Chrissy wrote, "and our home, are officially full."
