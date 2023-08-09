All of You Will Love These Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

Watch : See Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Extraordinary California Home

Now this is a legendary getaway!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embarked on an epic family trip one month after welcoming their son Wren via surrogate. As seen in photos shared on Instagram, the couple were joined by their two older kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, as well as their 7-month-old daughter Esti for their tropical vacation at a beachside resort.

"Our first vacation as a family of six," John, 44, wrote Aug. 7. "So far, so great!"

One picture showed Chrissy, 37, and their daughters, Luna and Esti, taking a dip in a shallow pool. Meanwhile, John was pictured cuddling with his sons Miles and Wren inside a cabana in another image. Other family photos included Miles and Luna teaching Esti how to swim.

But pool time wasn't the only item on the family's itinerary! As Chrissy pointed out, it was "a dream" to sit down with her kids and build a Lego model of a Nintendo NES console.

Sharing a photo of herself with the finished product and image of Luna with some loose bricks, the Cravings cookbook author captioned an Aug. 6 post, "legos on vacation with my giant family!"