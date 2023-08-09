All of You Will Love These Photos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's First Vacation as a Family of 6

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared photos from their first vacation as a family of six with daughters Luna and Esti and sons Miles and Wren. Take a look.

By Gabrielle Chung Aug 09, 2023 1:50 AMTags
BabiesJohn LegendCeleb KidsCelebritiesChrissy Teigen
Watch: See Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Extraordinary California Home

Now this is a legendary getaway!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen embarked on an epic family trip one month after welcoming their son Wren via surrogate. As seen in photos shared on Instagram, the couple were joined by their two older kids Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, as well as their 7-month-old daughter Esti for their tropical vacation at a beachside resort. 

"Our first vacation as a family of six," John, 44, wrote Aug. 7. "So far, so great!"

One picture showed Chrissy, 37, and their daughters, Luna and Esti, taking a dip in a shallow pool. Meanwhile, John was pictured cuddling with his sons Miles and Wren inside a cabana in another image. Other family photos included Miles and Luna teaching Esti how to swim.

But pool time wasn't the only item on the family's itinerary! As Chrissy pointed out, it was "a dream" to sit down with her kids and build a Lego model of a Nintendo NES console.

Sharing a photo of herself with the finished product and image of Luna with some loose bricks, the Cravings cookbook author captioned an Aug. 6 post, "legos on vacation with my giant family!"

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments

John and Chrissy welcomed Wren on June 19, five months after the Chrissy's Court star gave birth to Esti.

"For as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children," Chrissy wrote on Instagram June 28, while announcing Wren's arrival. "As a little girl, 2 glow worms and 2 cabbage patch dolls were perpetually in my arms, helping me stir in my kitchen, watching Alf with me. We'd sleep together nightly, each getting the same amount of kisses as to not make the others jealous."

However, after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020, Chrissy said she didn't think she'd "be able to carry any more babies" and turned to surrogacy to expand their family. "With our first correspondence inquiring about perhaps having 2 tandem surrogates," she noted, "to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl."

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Never-Before-Seen Spare Wedding Dress Revealed

2

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Post on "Incredible" Africa Trip

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About "Grief" After Jason Tartick Breakup

Early in their surrogacy journey, Chrissy shared she told John that she wanted to "try to carry just one more time" and they restarted IVF. The procedure resulted in Chrissy becoming pregnant with Esti around the same time the family found a "compassionate surrogate" named Alexandra, who went on to carry Wren.

"Our hearts," Chrissy wrote, "and our home, are officially full."

To see the family on vacation, keep reading.

Full House

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their kids Luna, 7; Miles, 5; Esti, 7 months; and Wren, 1 month; on a tropical vacation in August 2023.

Instagram/John Legend
Just the Boys

"Our first vacation as a family of six," John wrote on Instagram. "So far, so great!"

Instagram/John Legend
Girl Time

Chrissy chilled in the pool with daughters Luna and Esti.

Instagram/John Legend
Take a Dip

Big brother Miles gave his little sister Esti a few pointers on swimming.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Leggo My Legos

"Legos on vacation with my giant family!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram page. "a dream."

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Building Memories

Luna helped her mom build Legos.

Instagram/John Legend
Make a Splash

The little girl also had some fun by the pool with her younger sister.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
Mother-Daughter Duo

Chrissy snapped a selfie with daughter Luna.

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen
All Smiles

Miles flashed a smile as he relaxed at the resort.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Princess Diana's Never-Before-Seen Spare Wedding Dress Revealed

2

Gisele Bündchen Reacts to Tom Brady's Post on "Incredible" Africa Trip

3

Kaitlyn Bristowe Opens Up About "Grief" After Jason Tartick Breakup

4

2 Below Deck Down Under Crew Fired for Inappropriate Behavior

5

Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter True & Nephew Psalm in Casts