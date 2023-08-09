Dakota Johnson Shares Rare Insight Into Her Bond With Riley Keough

Watch : Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Settle Estate Dispute

Dakota Johnson is talking the high note that is her friendship with Riley Keough.

The Persuasion actress gave insight into her decades-long friendship with the Daisy Jones & the Six star after the two met at an In-N-Out parking lot at age 16.

"It was like finding a soulmate," Dakota told Vanity Fair in an interview published Aug. 8. "When I met her, I felt this thing that is so impossible to articulate, growing up in a famous family."

As the daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota remembered feeling an immediate sense of "solidarity" and "understanding" with Riley, whose parents are the late Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough.

"We would just smoke cigarettes with our moms," the 50 Shades of Grey star continued. "And they'd call each other and be like, ‘I guess she's going to stay with you for the next four days. Call me if she needs a ride.' I'd go to Riley's and then leave a week later. I don't know if that's normal, but, yeah, just running around LA, sharing clothes, smelling like Nag Champa. Most of it involved music festivals and dating musicians, of course."