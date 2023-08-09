Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro's Cause of Death Confirmed by Officials

Watch : Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro Dead at 19

Officials are addressing what led to the untimely death of Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old died from an accidental drug overdose, the New York City's chief medical examiner confirmed to TMZ Aug 8. More specifically, his cause of death is attributed to the "toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine."

A spokesperson for the NYPD previously confirmed to E! News that Leandro was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a New York City residence on July 2. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after Leandro's passing, his mother Drena De Niro, the daughter of Robert and his ex Diahnne Abbott, spoke about the circumstances of his death, alleging he was sold fentanyl-laced pills.

"So for all these people still f--king around selling and buying this s--t," she wrote in the comments section of a July 3 Instagram post, "my son is gone forever."