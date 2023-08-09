These Tank Tops Have 5,200+ 5-Star Reviews and You Can Get 3 for Just $29

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Once you find the perfect tank top, I advise getting one in every single color. My ideal tank is supportive without being constrictive. I love fabric that's stretchy without losing shape with wear and after washing. Most of all, I want to feel like I'm getting my money's worth with fabric that feels substantial, yet is incredibly lightweight. Sure, that's a long checklist, but I finally found the perfect tank top.
Not only did I find the best tank top, it comes in a pack of three. You can get these tank trios for just $29 from Amazon. There are 63 color combinations to choose from and these tops are made from breathable, stretchy fabric that's next-level comfortable— some shoppers have even compared the quality to Free People (and I agree).
This is a great top for working out, hanging out, and anything in between. It's also great for layering and it works with or without a bra. I'm not the only one who adores these tops. The Ododos Women's Crop 3-Pack has 5,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Ododos Women's Crop 3-Pack
These stretchy, ribbed tank tops come in sets of three. There are 64 color combinations to choose from, with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Shoppers can't get enough of these affordable tank tops. These rave reviews may convince you to check them out for yourself.
Ododos Women's Crop 3-Pack
A shopper declared, "10000/10 recommend!!! Literally the best cropped tank top EVER!!! I love that there are tons of beautiful colors to choose from. They are the PERFECT material; it has a nice athletic feel but also very soft! The fit is true to size. I'm absolutely obsessed especially for the price! I will definitely be ordering more!!"
Another said, "Just got them today and I've got to say if I didn't know what colors I bought in the Free People bramis I wouldn't have been able to tell the difference! Soft material, stretchy and comfy! The straps are perfect doesn't dig or fall just sit right on top. The saying 'you get what you pay for' does not apply here! Will be buying more in more colors!"
Someone raved, "Best Tank Set! These ribbed tanks have become my daily go-to for lounge wear and workouts. They're extremely comfortable with the perfect blend of stretch and support. They're fitted and flexible, which offers the best multi-use for athletic wear and comfy lounging. I'm a proud repeat consumer and highly recommend for my fellow ladies that love Free People Momentum tanks/bras. These are the best dupes!"
A reviewer explained, "I wanted to leave a plus size review. I'm over bras after years of nursing. These are so stretchy and so soft! I got the long and I will probably purchase the regular. Where the long sits on my back isn't my favorite but I like that it's so stretchy it doesn't roll at all. I like that you get 3 of these for the price you pay for one."
