These Tank Tops Have 5,200+ 5-Star Reviews and You Can Get 3 for Just $29

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Once you find the perfect tank top, I advise getting one in every single color. My ideal tank is supportive without being constrictive. I love fabric that's stretchy without losing shape with wear and after washing. Most of all, I want to feel like I'm getting my money's worth with fabric that feels substantial, yet is incredibly lightweight. Sure, that's a long checklist, but I finally found the perfect tank top.

Not only did I find the best tank top, it comes in a pack of three. You can get these tank trios for just $29 from Amazon. There are 63 color combinations to choose from and these tops are made from breathable, stretchy fabric that's next-level comfortable— some shoppers have even compared the quality to Free People (and I agree).

This is a great top for working out, hanging out, and anything in between. It's also great for layering and it works with or without a bra. I'm not the only one who adores these tops. The Ododos Women's Crop 3-Pack has 5,200+ five-star Amazon reviews.