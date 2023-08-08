Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter True and Nephew Psalm in Casts After Injuring Arms

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Baby Boy Tatum

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with kiddie boo-boos.

The Kardashians star revealed that her daughter True Thompson, 5, and nephew Psalm West, 4, both broke their arms this summer, sharing a photo of the cousins rocking casts. In an image posted to Instagram Aug. 8, True—who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—happily showed off her right arm in a pink cast while holding the hand of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, whose left arm was in black cast with what appeared to be a shoulder sling.

"Summer 2023," Khloe wrote in the caption. "Cousin cast club."

Seemingly referencing how True and Psalm injured their arms, the 39-year-old added, "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."

However, the little ones aren't the only people in the Kardashian clan on the mend from a summer injury. According to Kim, she recently broke her shoulder and tore a tendon.