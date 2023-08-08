Khloe Kardashian Shares Photo of Daughter True and Nephew Psalm in Casts After Injuring Arms

Khloe Kardashian is keeping up with kiddie boo-boos.
The Kardashians star revealed that her daughter True Thompson, 5, and nephew Psalm West, 4, both broke their arms this summer, sharing a photo of the cousins rocking casts. In an image posted to Instagram Aug. 8, True—who Khloe shares with ex Tristan Thompson—happily showed off her right arm in a pink cast while holding the hand of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son, whose left arm was in black cast with what appeared to be a shoulder sling.
"Summer 2023," Khloe wrote in the caption. "Cousin cast club."
Seemingly referencing how True and Psalm injured their arms, the 39-year-old added, "Trampoline and monkey bars. They had a ball this summer."
However, the little ones aren't the only people in the Kardashian clan on the mend from a summer injury. According to Kim, she recently broke her shoulder and tore a tendon.
"I've been out of the gym a few weeks, but I'm back," the SKIMS mogul captioned an Instagram Story with fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara Aug. 7. "We're starting our rehabbing today and our workouts because I've got to get back in the gym."
She added at the time, "Nothing is going to keep me down."
Kim did not share further details on how she broke her shoulder, though her post came just weeks after embarking on what she called a "soccer tour" with 7-year-old son Saint West to watch his favorite teams play in Miami and Japan.
Sharing photos of Saint and one of his friends meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim captioned a July 30 post, "So thankful that our boys dreams are coming true."
To see what else the Kardashian kids have been up to this summer, keep reading.