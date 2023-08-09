Suit up With This Blazer and Pants Set That’s Only $41 and Comes in 9 Colors

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

The ease of wearing a matching set will never get old to me. It saves me so much time and thought when I know a top and pants perfectly coordinate. The most iconic matching set of them all is a blazer and some wide-leg pants. Unfortunately, high-quality suits usually have a triple-digit price tag. This makes that effortlessly chic look unattainable for many shoppers.

You can get this two-piece blazer and pants set for just $41 from Amazon. This chic ensemble is available in sizes ranging from small to XXL and there are nine colors to choose from. There's one in Barbiecore-pink. Rock some jewel tones with emerald green and sapphire blue hues. Go classic with black on black or an all-beige suit. There's an option for every aesthetic and each set has endless styling possibilities.