Summon the Magic of the Grishaverse with this Ultimate Shadow and Bone Fan Gift Guide

The Sun Summoner may have already defeated the Fold in the latest season of Shadow and Bone, but get ready to return to Ravka with this epic Grishaverse gift guide. This chart-topping show and best-selling series has a legion of loyal and passionate fans begging for more, so we're here to give you 20 magical items that are Alina Starkov and Kaz Brekker approved.
The Grishaverse holds a special place for so many people around the world, so whether you're a fan of the hit Netflix show, the original Shadow and Bone trilogy, or the spinoff Six of Crows duology, we've got some merch for you to check out. From graphic tees to home decor to jewelry, you can find just what you need to treat the Shadow and Bone fan in your life.
Shadow and Bone Throw Blanket
Add a little fandom flair to your living room with this Shadow and Bone throw blanket with a design that features the very first of Morozova's amplifiers. Don't forget to check out the Shadow and Bone page on Netflix Shop for a whole collection of cool merch.
Six of Crows Inspired Bracelet
What's better than fandom-inspired jewelry? Add this Six of Crows charm bracelet to your outfit and carry your love for Kaz, Inej, and Jesper everywhere you go.
The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set
Since the show is an adaptation, we of course always have to plug the OG books. You can get a box set of the trilogy to see how this epic story all started.
Six of Crows Boxed Set
If you're like me and your favorite part of the show is whenever the Crows would come on screen, then you absolutely need to read the Six of Crows duology … like ASAP.
Shadow and Bone Bucket Hat
The Crows always have a stellar hat game, so join their ranks with this Crow Club bucket hat.
Shadow and Bone Men's Classic Tee
Match your Crow Club hat with this graphic tee to rep everyone's favorite club in Ketterdam.
Nikolai Lantsov Perfume
Check out this perfume inspired by everyone's favorite pirate—I mean, privateer. This fragrance has notes of sea breeze, vetiver, and blue musk for Nikolai's rugged ocean vibe.
TZGD Shadow and Bone 100 Pcs Stickers
You can never go wrong with a pack of fandom stickers. This set includes 100 stickers with designs inspired by the show and novels to add on to your laptop, water bottle, phone case, etc.
Inej's Laugh Tee inspired by The Crows
"She'd laughed, and if he could have bottled the sound and got drunk every night, he would have." Oh, don't mind me. I'm just crying over one of the most iconic and romantic lines in all of literary history. Get a cute graphic tee of this unforgettable moment between Kaz and Inej.
Shadow and Bone Emotional Support Milo
Just like Jesper in season 1, you can get your very own emotional support goat to comfort you throughout your day.
Out of Print Six of Crows Canvas Tote
Who doesn't absolutely love a good tote bag? Out of Print has a gigantic selection of 64 book related designs on durable canvas totes just like this Six of Crows one that looks exactly like the cover of the book.
Shadow and Bone Ravka Crest and Shield Sweatshirt
Any diehard Shadow and Bone fan would love this sweatshirt because if they're already mentally living in Ravka, why not dress like it?
Grishaverse Enamel Pin
If Sankta Alina is your favorite character, join the ranks of her special guard, the Soldat Sol, with this enamel pin.
Shadow and Bone Sun + Shadow Summoner Pillow
This accent pillow would be a perfect addition to your bedspread. You could even flip the sides to match your mood: happy and upbeat like the Sun Summoner or sad and gloomy like the Shadow Summoner.
No mourners, No Funerals rings
Feel like you're part of the Dregs by donning this best-selling ring with the infamous "No Mourners, No Funerals" saying.
Shadow and Bone Alina Starkov Sun Summoner T-Shirt
What better way to honor Miss Alina Starkov, the great and powerful Sun Summoner, savior of Ravka, destroyer of the Fold than with this cool, modern style graphic tee?
Kaz Candle- Six of Crows Inspired
Get a candle to make your room smell like everyone's favorite mob boss and book boyfriend, Kaz Brekker. BriarWick has other Grishaverse candles and tons of other fandom-inspired candles that you should check out.
Fine Make Me Your Villain Grishaverse Mug
When it comes to Grishaverse mugs, there is no shortage of options. You can get this mug displaying one of the most notorious lines of the whole series to sip your morning coffee with.
Six Of Crows No Mourners No Funerals Pullover Hoodie
This super pretty design of Inej's famous quote from Six of Crows is available in a hoodie, t-shirt, crew neck sweater, tank top, baseball tee, and zip up jacket.
Shadow and Bone Skater Skirt
Take your outfit to the next level with this Shadow and Bone skater skirt with a simple and subtle Morozova's stag emblem.
