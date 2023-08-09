Summon the Magic of the Grishaverse with this Ultimate Shadow and Bone Fan Gift Guide

Enter the Fold with the help of these 20 magical Grishaverse gifts including jewelry, graphic tees, bags, and home decor.

By Kayla Almero Aug 09, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop HomeGifts by InterestE! InsiderShop Fandom Gift Guides
Ecomm, Shadow and Bone Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Sun Summoner may have already defeated the Fold in the latest season of Shadow and Bone, but get ready to return to Ravka with this epic Grishaverse gift guide. This chart-topping show and best-selling series has a legion of loyal and passionate fans begging for more, so we're here to give you 20 magical items that are Alina Starkov and Kaz Brekker approved. 

The Grishaverse holds a special place for so many people around the world, so whether you're a fan of the hit Netflix show, the original Shadow and Bone trilogy, or the spinoff Six of Crows duology, we've got some merch for you to check out. From graphic tees to home decor to jewelry, you can find just what you need to treat the Shadow and Bone fan in your life. 

read
Fall in Love with These 18 Heart-Stopping Gifts in This Ultimate Heartstopper Fan Guide

Shadow and Bone Throw Blanket 

Add a little fandom flair to your living room with this Shadow and Bone throw blanket with a design that features the very first of Morozova's amplifiers. Don't forget to check out the Shadow and Bone page on Netflix Shop for a whole collection of cool merch.

 

$48
Netflix Shop

Six of Crows Inspired Bracelet

What's better than fandom-inspired jewelry? Add this Six of Crows charm bracelet to your outfit and carry your love for Kaz, Inej, and Jesper everywhere you go. 

 

$15
Amazon

The Shadow and Bone Trilogy Boxed Set

Since the show is an adaptation, we of course always have to plug the OG books. You can get a box set of the trilogy to see how this epic story all started. 

 

$33
$14
Amazon

Six of Crows Boxed Set

If you're like me and your favorite part of the show is whenever the Crows would come on screen, then you absolutely need to read the Six of Crows duology … like ASAP. 

 

$24
$18
Amazon

Shadow and Bone Bucket Hat 

The Crows always have a stellar hat game, so join their ranks with this Crow Club bucket hat

 

$24
Netflix Shop

Shadow and Bone Men's Classic Tee

Match your Crow Club hat with this graphic tee to rep everyone's favorite club in Ketterdam. 

 

$30
Netflix Shop

Nikolai Lantsov Perfume              

Check out this perfume inspired by everyone's favorite pirate—I mean, privateer. This fragrance has notes of sea breeze, vetiver, and blue musk for Nikolai's rugged ocean vibe. 

 

$20
Etsy

TZGD Shadow and Bone 100 Pcs Stickers

You can never go wrong with a pack of fandom stickers. This set includes 100 stickers with designs inspired by the show and novels to add on to your laptop, water bottle, phone case, etc. 

 

$8
Amazon

Inej's Laugh Tee inspired by The Crows

"She'd laughed, and if he could have bottled the sound and got drunk every night, he would have." Oh, don't mind me. I'm just crying over one of the most iconic and romantic lines in all of literary history. Get a cute graphic tee of this unforgettable moment between Kaz and Inej. 

 

$25
Etsy

Shadow and Bone Emotional Support Milo 

Just like Jesper in season 1, you can get your very own emotional support goat to comfort you throughout your day. 

 

$25
Netflix Shop

Out of Print Six of Crows Canvas Tote

Who doesn't absolutely love a good tote bag? Out of Print has a gigantic selection of 64 book related designs on durable canvas totes just like this Six of Crows one that looks exactly like the cover of the book. 

 

$22
Amazon

Shadow and Bone Ravka Crest and Shield Sweatshirt

Any diehard Shadow and Bone fan would love this sweatshirt because if they're already mentally living in Ravka, why not dress like it? 

 

$43
Amazon

Grishaverse Enamel Pin

If Sankta Alina is your favorite character, join the ranks of her special guard, the Soldat Sol, with this enamel pin

 

$12
Etsy

Shadow and Bone Sun + Shadow Summoner Pillow

This accent pillow would be a perfect addition to your bedspread. You could even flip the sides to match your mood: happy and upbeat like the Sun Summoner or sad and gloomy like the Shadow Summoner. 

 

$25
Netflix Shop

No mourners, No Funerals rings

Feel like you're part of the Dregs by donning this best-selling ring with the infamous "No Mourners, No Funerals" saying. 

 

$7
Etsy

Shadow and Bone Alina Starkov Sun Summoner T-Shirt 

What better way to honor Miss Alina Starkov, the great and powerful Sun Summoner, savior of Ravka, destroyer of the Fold than with this cool, modern style graphic tee?

 

$24
Amazon

Kaz Candle- Six of Crows Inspired

Get a candle to make your room smell like everyone's favorite mob boss and book boyfriend, Kaz Brekker. BriarWick has other Grishaverse candles and tons of other fandom-inspired candles that you should check out. 

 

$18
Etsy

Fine Make Me Your Villain Grishaverse Mug

When it comes to Grishaverse mugs, there is no shortage of options. You can get this mug displaying one of the most notorious lines of the whole series to sip your morning coffee with. 

 

$20
Etsy

Six Of Crows No Mourners No Funerals Pullover Hoodie

This super pretty design of Inej's famous quote from Six of Crows is available in a hoodie, t-shirt, crew neck sweater, tank top, baseball tee, and zip up jacket. 

 

$32
Amazon

Shadow and Bone Skater Skirt 

Take your outfit to the next level with this Shadow and Bone skater skirt with a simple and subtle Morozova's stag emblem. 

 

$40
Netflix Shop

If you're searching for more fandom gifts, check out our Hunger Games gift guide

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!