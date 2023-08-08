Let Us Steal You For a Second to See Nick Viall's Rosy Reaction to Natalie Joy's Pregnancy

Nick Viall is reading up on the parenthood files.
After the Bachelor alum and fiancée Natalie Joy announced they are expecting their first child together, with the pair detailing all things baby news on the Aug. 10 episode of the Viall Files, Nick shared that this is nothing short of a dream come true.
"We are over the moon," he exclusively told E! News. "It's always been the single most meaningful goal of our lives to be parents. It feels surreal and exciting."
As for what Nick is most looking forward to on this new journey? "We are definitely planning on finding out the gender but the single most important thing to us is a happy, healthy baby and a happy, healthy mom!" he added. "We're so excited to start building a connection with our baby and getting to know them!"
The couple shared their baby news in a joint post on Instagram Aug. 8, alongside a snap of her growing baby bump and their little one's sonogram picture. They captioned the black and white photos, "our biggest dream came true."
And there was no shortage of excitement from Nick and Natalie's friends. Actress Olivia Holt wrote, "Congrats sugar! little one is about to have the most iconic parents," while Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd chimed in, "OMGGGGGGG!!!!! This is incredible news! So happy for you guys."
Rounding out the heartfelt comments, fellow Bachelor Nation member Ashley Iaconetti wrote, "So so excited! We love you guys! These pics are studding! This baby is so lucky!!"
Nick and Natalie, who started dating in July 2020,got engaged in Jan. 2023, just five months after the 42-year-old made it clear he was ready to give Natalie his final rose.
"We talk about it a lot," he told E! News in Aug. 2022. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."
And just last month, Nick took to Instagram to give his leading lady a special shout out on their three-year dating anniversary, foreshadowing the baby news.
"I love our family we've started together can't wait to see how it grows," he wrote July 11. "Thanks for 3 incredible years and for always fighting for us. Can't wait for the rest of our lives together."