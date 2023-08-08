Let Us Steal You For a Second to See Nick Viall's Rosy Reaction to Natalie Joy's Pregnancy

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!

Nick Viall is reading up on the parenthood files.

After the Bachelor alum and fiancée Natalie Joy announced they are expecting their first child together, with the pair detailing all things baby news on the Aug. 10 episode of the Viall Files, Nick shared that this is nothing short of a dream come true.

"We are over the moon," he exclusively told E! News. "It's always been the single most meaningful goal of our lives to be parents. It feels surreal and exciting."

As for what Nick is most looking forward to on this new journey? "We are definitely planning on finding out the gender but the single most important thing to us is a happy, healthy baby and a happy, healthy mom!" he added. "We're so excited to start building a connection with our baby and getting to know them!"

The couple shared their baby news in a joint post on Instagram Aug. 8, alongside a snap of her growing baby bump and their little one's sonogram picture. They captioned the black and white photos, "our biggest dream came true."