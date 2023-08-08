Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Joe Ambrosole

Jen Harley is going to be a mom once again.
The 35-year-old, who shares 5-year-old daughter Ariana with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, announced that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Joe Ambrosole's first child.
She revealed the news by sharing a series of posts from a maternity photoshoot on Instagram Aug. 7. The first photo shows the couple posing in the ocean, a black bikini showing off Jen's bump. She captioned the photo, with a possible hint to her future baby's name, "J+J+J," alongside a white heart.
Two subsequent posts featured a solo shot of Jen posing in front of the sunset, which she titled, "Boy or girl?" and an image where Jen is holding Ariana in golden hour light, under which she wrote, "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are."
In addition to Ariana, Jen is also mom to Mason, 17, with her ex-husband Joshua Rogers.
Jen and Ronnie, who dated off and on between 2017 and 2019, welcomed Ariana in April 2018. E! News has reached out to both Jen and Ronnie for comment but has yet to hear back.
For his part, Ronnie recently made a return to viewers' screens almost two years after he stepped away from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health. The 37-year-old shared some life updates, including news on where he stands with his daughter.
"I feel like I needed a change of scenery and just a change of pace in my life," Ronnie shared during the show's March 23 episode. "I've decided to move from Los Angeles to Miami and open up a new business. It's a sneaker store called SneakerClinic."
And accompanying him on his big move? Ariana, of whom he recently acquired full custody.
"It's a lot of hard work, but she keeps me balanced," he shared of fatherhood. "She calms my world. I didn't have the perfect situation with her mother, but she's turned out perfect. She's so sweet and so polite."
And it looks as though taking a step away from the cameras is what allowed the reality star to take back control of his life, admitting over the prior few years he was "in a bad situation and I almost lost everything that I built."
"I almost lost my daughter," he added. "I was in treatment for eight or nine months, but it helped me grow and it made me a stronger person."