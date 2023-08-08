Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Joe Ambrosole

Watch : Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Message to New Dad Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley is going to be a mom once again.

The 35-year-old, who shares 5-year-old daughter Ariana with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, announced that she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Joe Ambrosole's first child.

She revealed the news by sharing a series of posts from a maternity photoshoot on Instagram Aug. 7. The first photo shows the couple posing in the ocean, a black bikini showing off Jen's bump. She captioned the photo, with a possible hint to her future baby's name, "J+J+J," alongside a white heart.

Two subsequent posts featured a solo shot of Jen posing in front of the sunset, which she titled, "Boy or girl?" and an image where Jen is holding Ariana in golden hour light, under which she wrote, "So special my baby girl is just as in love with this baby as we are."

In addition to Ariana, Jen is also mom to Mason, 17, with her ex-husband Joshua Rogers.

Jen and Ronnie, who dated off and on between 2017 and 2019, welcomed Ariana in April 2018. E! News has reached out to both Jen and Ronnie for comment but has yet to hear back.