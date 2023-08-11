Joey Baby Jewelry Fall Accessory Must-Haves Start at Just $26

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
How would I describe Joey Baby Jewelry? It would be a combination of "effortlessly cool," "modern-meets-sophisticated," and maybe even throw in adjectives like "funky" and "glamorous."
How would Joey herself describe her line? As a New York City-based handmade brand that specializes in "high quality, trendy, natural pearl jewelry" at a "more affordable price" than you'd ever expect. Any way you describe it, it's true: Joey Baby Jewelry pops in any collection. Whether you favor a chunky pearl or a more understated chain, this innovative line offers something to love.
It's almost impossible to believe that the line was only launched in 2020, when the 7-months-pregnant founder began putting together cute, personalized accessories for face masks. But today, it's one of the hottest (and coolest) (sorry!) new jewelry brands on the market.
So whether you're shopping for yourself or stocking up someone's back-to-school accessories closet, there's never been a better time of year to invest in a little glamour.
Joey Baby Connie Necklace
"Cast from polished 18K gold-plated material over brass and centered with a coin pendant and freshwater pearls," describes Joey Baby, "use your [Connie Necklace] to complement a low-V neckline."
Joey Baby Pink Dice Necklace
Joey Baby's "dainty" and "playful" ode to games evokes a throwback to your favorite Las Vegas night or halcyon days of board games.
Joey Baby Lou Double Layer Necklace
Here, a layer of stainless steel is juxtaposed against a strand of freshwater pearls for maximum effect.
Joey Baby Rhode Necklace
Sleek and understated, the Rhode necklace puts a twist on the paperclip trend with one of Joey Baby's signature freshwater pearls.
Joey Baby Gumi Flower Necklace
Channel the aesthetic of the '90s whenever the mood strikes with this adorable beaded piece.
Joey Baby Vanessa Necklace
The Vanessa can do it all: Braided metals, freshwater pearls, an eye-catching clasp, and inspiration from classic Cuban designs.
Joey Baby Antoni Hoop Earrings
A quality pair of polished huggie hoops is a staple of every jewelry box.
Joey Baby Silver Jackie Necklace
Crafted from "extra-large" freshwater pearls in classic Joey Baby style, this everyday heirloom is anything but your grandmother's.
Joey Baby Elaine Necklace
Understated and minimalist, the Elaine paperclip necklace is stylish, everyday chic.
Joey Baby Aqua Necklace
Inspired by the materials and beauty of the sea, the Aqua necklace is perfect for a land mermaid's collection.
Joey Baby Heart Mixed Metal Necklace
Bring punk rock flair to your jewelry box with this unique and not-so-heavy metal necklace.
Joey Baby Hot Chili Earrings - Limited Edition
Spice up your look with this limited-edition and fashionably mismatched pair.
Joey Baby Giorgia Pearl Necklace
"A timeless piece that exudes elegance and sophistication," per the brand, the Giorgia brings a touch of texture to desk-to-drinks dressing.
Joey Baby Lola Heart Earrings
Add a sparkly flourish to everyday ensembles with this heart-shaped pair.
Joey Baby Alice Strawberry Pearl Earrings
These whimsical earrings infuse any outfit with a dash of sweetness.
