Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana Have a Girls' Night Out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Tiffany Haddish went on Instagram Live with Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana to cheer on "our girl" Taylor Swift as the singer performed Aug. 7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Tiffany Haddish was living her wildest dreams at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The comedian gave followers a glimpse into her night out with Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana at the singer's Aug. 7 stop in Inglewood, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium.

Sipping on a drink, Tiffany went on Instagram Live as Taylor sung her track "No Body, No Crime" onstage with HAIM. Meanwhile, Cameron, channeling the singer's Lover era with a pink outfit and sparkly makeup, popped in the frame with a smile as Zoe jammed in the background.

"It's just me and the girls here supporting TT. Look at TT. Go TT," Tiffany said. "We here supporting our girl Taylor, look. She ready. She ready."

As she continued to shake it off to Taylor's performance, the Girls Trip actress set the record straight on her status as a Swiftie.

"Everybody don't know that about me, but I'm a Swiftie," Tiffany explained. "That's my girl."

The 43-year-old also praised the "Bejeweled" singer's concert decor, which included a snowy backdrop as Taylor transitioned into singing "Willow" from her album Evermore.

"She got a whole forest on the stage," Tiffany joked, "That's my friend, she could bring the woods anywhere. It's nature in this thing. She got the woods in the middle of Inglewood. What it do, that's what TT do."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Damiani/Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images/Amy Graves/Getty Images for She Ready Foundation

Tiffany, Cameron and Zoe are just the latest celebrities to attend the Eras Tour, with fans and friends from Gigi Hadid and Lupita Nyong'o to Channing Tatum and Flava Flav making appearances at Taylor's show's across the country.

Keep reading to see more stars have an enchanted night at Taylor's Eras Tour.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

Mark Zuckerberg & Priscilla Chan

The Facebook founder, CEO of parent company Meta and father of three daughters attended the singer's July 28 concert in Santa Clara, Calif. with his family and shared pics on Instagram.

Mark Zuckerberg & Daughters

The social media mogul captioned his post, "Life of a girl dad."

Simu Liu

"what a night in seattle!!!" Simu wrote of his date with girlfriend Allison Hsu. "i was absolutely BLOWN away by the eras tour, by taylor and by all of the amazing and kind swifties that stopped by the tent to say hello and give a bracelet. you really showed me that kindness always wins. bravo!!!"

Taylor Lautner, Joey King & Presley Cash

Swift brought out her ex Taylor Lautner, plus Joey King and Presley Cash onstage at her show in Kansas City, Mo. July 7, 2023, the day she released her new music video, "I Can See You," starring the three.

Flavor Fav

"In my RED (Taylor's Version) Era and makin new friends," the rapper wrote June 9.

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman star shared her view of the stage in Chicago, writing, "@taylorswift I Love You. Thank you for being EVERYTHING WE EVER NEEDED! Ever."

Fletcher

The "girls girls girls" singer lip-synced to "Blank Space" at MetLife Stadium, quipping on TikTok, "no lies detected."

Drew Barrymore

"I cried so hard when you sang welcome to NEW YORK," Drew wrote on Instagram after one of the New Jersey shosw. "I moved here not knowing where my life was going. And I actually found myself so happy in this chapter. I also cried watching my daughters and cousin Sadie watch and love and sing to someone so admirable. YOU. I LOVE YOU TAYLOR SWIFT!!!!!!!! You are the role model all of us girls and women need."

She continued, "Thank you for one of the best nights of our lives. We are so lucky to have seen your show... You transcend. And make life beautiful. Everyone passing beaded bracelets around. Witnessing the good."

View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
