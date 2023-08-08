Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish and Zoe Saldana Have a Girls' Night Out at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Watch : Gigi Hadid Is SO Ready for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Tiffany Haddish was living her wildest dreams at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

The comedian gave followers a glimpse into her night out with Cameron Diaz and Zoe Saldana at the singer's Aug. 7 stop in Inglewood, Calif.'s SoFi Stadium.

Sipping on a drink, Tiffany went on Instagram Live as Taylor sung her track "No Body, No Crime" onstage with HAIM. Meanwhile, Cameron, channeling the singer's Lover era with a pink outfit and sparkly makeup, popped in the frame with a smile as Zoe jammed in the background.

"It's just me and the girls here supporting TT. Look at TT. Go TT," Tiffany said. "We here supporting our girl Taylor, look. She ready. She ready."

As she continued to shake it off to Taylor's performance, the Girls Trip actress set the record straight on her status as a Swiftie.

"Everybody don't know that about me, but I'm a Swiftie," Tiffany explained. "That's my girl."