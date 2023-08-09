Leighton Meester Shares Her and Adam Brody's Super Sweet Dinnertime Ritual

Watch : Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?

Growing up, Leighton Meester's life wasn't all headbands and high-end designers.

Just a few years before she was picked to play Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf, teenage queen of the Upper East Side who never met a Marc Jacobs frock she didn't know how to rock, the Texas-born teen model was struggling to afford the basic necessities.

"We relied on food stamps and welfare," the 37-year-old actress shared in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "And especially towards the end of the month, but sometimes throughout the month, we either couldn't go grocery shopping or put food back on the shelves before checkout. We really had to do what we could to make ends meet."

And that's a secret she's more than happy to tell, Meester well aware that raising awareness about the more than 9 million children in the United States facing hunger is key to finding a solution.