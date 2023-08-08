NYPD Blue Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

New details on Austin Majors' sudden passing have been disclosed.

Nearly six months after the NYPD Blue actor died the age of 27, his cause of death has been attributed to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an online report released from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Aug. 8.

In February, Majors' family shared that the former child star—whose acting credits included appearances in television shows How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, NICS and According to Jim—had died, recalling him being a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."

"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," they told TMZ in a statement at the time. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."

They noted that his younger sister, Kali, recalled "her fondest memories" included "growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together."