NYPD Blue Child Star Austin Majors' Cause of Death Revealed

New details on Austin Majors' sudden passing have been disclosed.
Nearly six months after the NYPD Blue actor died the age of 27, his cause of death has been attributed to an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to an online report released from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office on Aug. 8.
In February, Majors' family shared that the former child star—whose acting credits included appearances in television shows How I Met Your Mother, Desperate Housewives, NICS and According to Jim—had died, recalling him being a "loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being."
"Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career," they told TMZ in a statement at the time. "He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC's School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing."
They noted that his younger sister, Kali, recalled "her fondest memories" included "growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with Kids With a Cause, and backpacking together."
"Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew," their statement continued, "that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever."
Majors' career began when he was three years old, according to his official website, which culminated in the actor winning a Young Artists Award for his role as Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue in 2002. Prior to his passing, Dennis Franz, who played his onscreen dad in the police procedural, noted Majors was a "joy to work with."
"The fun of working with him is capturing those special moments," Franz said in a statement included on Majors' website, "things that he would do spontaneously became some of our best material."