Alex Cooper and Alix Earle Are Teaming Up for the Most Captivating Collab

Watch : Alex Cooper Reveals Her DREAM List of Guests for Call Her Daddy

Get ready for Alix Earle's latest adventure.

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is launching The Unwell Network, a new Gen Z-centered content platform with the TikToker and UK influencer Madeline Argy among the company's first partners.

As for what fans can expect from The Unwell Network? Well, it's in the name.

"I am beyond excited to finally launch the Unwell Network, a community for the unwell," Cooper exclusively told E! News in a statement Aug. 8. "The Unwell Network will be releasing brands and content that will give a voice to the unwell. In the coming weeks, we'll continue to roll out announcements so you can see exactly what we mean by that."

The Call Her Daddy host teased that the network will "tap into interesting creators and talent globally," beginning with Earle and Argy, both of whom she praised for having the ability to be "unapologetically honest with their audiences."