Alex Cooper and Alix Earle Are Teaming Up for the Most Captivating Collab

Get ready for Alix Earle's latest adventure.
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper is launching The Unwell Network, a new Gen Z-centered content platform with the TikToker and UK influencer Madeline Argy among the company's first partners.
As for what fans can expect from The Unwell Network? Well, it's in the name.
"I am beyond excited to finally launch the Unwell Network, a community for the unwell," Cooper exclusively told E! News in a statement Aug. 8. "The Unwell Network will be releasing brands and content that will give a voice to the unwell. In the coming weeks, we'll continue to roll out announcements so you can see exactly what we mean by that."
The Call Her Daddy host teased that the network will "tap into interesting creators and talent globally," beginning with Earle and Argy, both of whom she praised for having the ability to be "unapologetically honest with their audiences."
"Alix became America's new online 'it girl' through realness that women of all ages could relate to," Cooper noted of Earle who quickly rose to popularity on TikTok in 2022, "from middle schoolers running to purchase her makeup tips turned trends, to college girls clinging onto her weekend dating and partying updates, to boomers loving 'the glory days' nostalgia of it all."
As for Argy, her candid videos will have viewers scrolling for days.
"Madeline's TikToks are so captivating that before you know it, you're 25 minutes late to dinner," Cooper continued. "She says what we're all thinking which leaves you either bursting into tears or screaming with laughter. Her effortless authenticity comes across on every platform and it's no wonder her content goes insanely viral in the UK and beyond."
Earle and Argy rang in the collab news on Instagram, reposting images from Unwell's official Instagram account and responding to friends. In fact, Earle reflected on just how far she's come on her social media journey.
"If 2018 Alix could see this," one social media user wrote, with the 22-year-old writing back, "I would have had to been hospitalized."