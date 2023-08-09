Beauty on a Budget: The Best Rated Drugstore Concealers You Can Find on Amazon for $10 or Less

We've got you covered (literally) with these best-selling drugstore foundations so you don't have to spend a fortune on quality makeup.

By Kayla Almero Aug 09, 2023 11:00 AMTags
E-comm Drugstore Concealers

Whoever says stunning makeup looks can only be achieved with expensive, luxury items couldn't be more wrong. For any part of your routine, there are so many drugstore makeup products on the market that will work just as well, if not better, than the pricier alternatives. You definitely don't have to spend a fortune on makeup to get the best looks, and we're going to show you how.

Concealer is one of the most important steps in any makeup routine, so you have to find the one that is just right for you. Whether you're looking for something light or full coverage, matte or natural finish, good for dry or oily skin, there are tons of concealer options out there based on your needs. Just don't forget to check out the great drugstore products on the market! 

I've tried a lot of drugstore concealers in my day from many different brands, so I know that buying the right concealer will either make or break your entire look. These are the very best drugstore concealers with hundreds of thousands of great reviews you can find on Amazon right now which are all $10 or less. Read on for our picks from top brands like Maybelline, e.l.f, L'Oreal ParisNYX, and Covergirl.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

This Maybelline product is a super popular concealer that has won a ton of beauty awards, and you can get it for less than $9. It's anti-aging, moisturizing formula is great for covering up dark under-eye circles, fine lines, and blemishes, and the special applicator makes it super easy to use. It is a multi-use item, so you could also use this stick to contour. 

 

$9
Amazon

e.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

This e.l.f concealer is a cult favorite because of the incredibly affordable price point and high quality, proved by the 19,200+ 5 star reviews on Amazon. This is a full coverage, long wear, hydrating concealer with a creamy formula which blends really well onto your skin. 

 

$7
Amazon

NYX Can't Stop Won't Stop Contour Concealer

This is a matte concealer from NYX that will give you full coverage for 24 hours so you look fine and fresh all day long. This has over 20,000 5-star ratings with customers loving how lightweight and blendable it is. 

 

$5
Amazon

COVERGIRL TruBlend Undercover Concealer

Covergirl has got you covered with the TruBlend Undercover Concealer. It has a lightweight, creamy formula that will leave you with a matte finish and will last all day. The best part is the wide applicator for easy coverage. 

 

$11
$5
Amazon

L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer

Don't underestimate L.A. Girl because they have some amazing products like this concealer that has almost 30,000 5-star reviews. It provides long-lasting, natural-looking coverage that can mask any blemish or imperfection on your skin.

 

$6
$5
Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer

If you like the viral L'Oreal Paris Infallible Foundation, then you need to try the Infallible Concealer. Just like the foundation, it has a 24 hour, full coverage, matte formula that is crease- and transfer-resistant. You can also use this concealer to shape and contour. 

 

$10
Amazon

Neutrogena Radiant Cream Concealer

This Neutrogena concealer is great for those with acne prone skin. The formula is made with peptides and Vitamin E, and it has been dermatologist tested. It will cover your blemishes, but won't clog your pores. This concealer has a medium coverage and will make your skin glow. 

 

$18
$11
Amazon

Milani Conceal + Perfect Longwear Concealer

The Milani Conceal + Perfect Concealer is one of my all-time favorite concealers. It is a great full coverage product that is super creamy, smooth, and blendable. It feels great on your skin and will last all day. The formula also has Vitamin E to keep your skin feeling good and moisturized. 

 

$10
Amazon

Physicians Formula Butter Glow Concealer

Physicians Formula is a makeup brand that's great for acne prone or sensitive skin. This concealer will give you a natural finish with buildable coverage that will cover your imperfections but also nourish your skin. The formula is packed with minerals, vitamins, and essential fatty acids to protect and improve your skin all day. 

 

$10
Amazon

Wet n Wild Mega Last Incognito Concealer

Make your blemishes and imperfections go incognito with this Wet n Wild concealer. It's an all-day, medium-to-full coverage formula that also has skin-loving ingredients like shea butter and licorice root extract. 

 

$5
Amazon

