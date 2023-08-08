Below Deck Down Under Shocker: 2 Crewmembers Are Fired for Inappropriate Behavior

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

The Midnight Sun is down two crewmembers in a Below Deck Down Under shocker.

Captain Jason Chambers fired both Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne for inappropriate behavior following a night of partying on the Bravo series' Aug. 7 episodes.

After the yachties returned from a booze-filled outing in Cairns, Australia, Chief Stew Aesha Scott admittedly became "protective" of Stew Margot Sisson when she noticed Luke's overly flirty demeanor towards her.

"I don't want any drunkenness to be taken advantage of," Aesha told Margot. "So I'd just like to see you get into bed safely. I'll get you water."

To which, Margot agreed.

"I am glad that you're here," she replied before getting into her bunk. "I don't want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke."

While Margot was asleep, a drunk, naked Luke entered her cabin and got under the covers with his teammate before producers intervened. "We can't do that," a producer told him, "she said no."

After being forced out of Margot's bed, Luke angrily stormed back to his bunk yelling at the camera crew.

Shocked by the incident, Aesha immediately went to check on Margot. "Did you consent him being in here?" she asked, to which Margot replied, "No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all."