Below Deck Down Under Shocker: 2 Crewmembers Are Fired for Inappropriate Behavior

The Midnight Sun is down two crewmembers in a Below Deck Down Under shocker.
Captain Jason Chambers fired both Bosun Luke Jones and Stew Laura Bileskalne for inappropriate behavior following a night of partying on the Bravo series' Aug. 7 episodes.
After the yachties returned from a booze-filled outing in Cairns, Australia, Chief Stew Aesha Scott admittedly became "protective" of Stew Margot Sisson when she noticed Luke's overly flirty demeanor towards her.
"I don't want any drunkenness to be taken advantage of," Aesha told Margot. "So I'd just like to see you get into bed safely. I'll get you water."
To which, Margot agreed.
"I am glad that you're here," she replied before getting into her bunk. "I don't want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke."
While Margot was asleep, a drunk, naked Luke entered her cabin and got under the covers with his teammate before producers intervened. "We can't do that," a producer told him, "she said no."
After being forced out of Margot's bed, Luke angrily stormed back to his bunk yelling at the camera crew.
Shocked by the incident, Aesha immediately went to check on Margot. "Did you consent him being in here?" she asked, to which Margot replied, "No, I was asleep. I did not invite that at all."
Aesha, in tears, woke up the captain to report Luke's advances. "Basically we came home tonight and I just kind of felt like Luke kind of wanted to take advantage of Margot's drunkenness a little bit," she told Jason. "She was pretty out of it. And then the next thing I know, the power goes out and Luke is f--king running out of Margot's bed naked. She was completely unconscious."
After confirming nothing sexual happened, Jason immediately went to Luke's bunk and ordered him off the ship for the rest of the night. The next morning, Margot said she felt "embarrassed" by the incident, but her fellow crew members stressed it wasn't her fault.
"I woke up feeling weird and I knew that what happened wasn't OK," she admitted. "I was, like, 'Am I gonna wake up and he's still here and I just have to act cool?' But I'm glad that's not the case, because that would be reality hard for me. I just feel stupid."
Before Luke returned from his hotel, Jason held a crew meeting. "We had an incident last night and I want to stress that this is a place that we respect each other," the captain told his reports. "Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary, that door is not to be opened unless it's consensual. To walk into someone else's room without consent, indecent, is my limit."
Jason then fired Luke. "Last night there were boundaries crossed," he told the bosun. "There was indecency and you went into someone's else cabin without consent. Unfortunately, I've got nothing else but to terminate your employment."
"I accept that," Luke replied. "I'm sorry, and I'm just so disappointed in my myself."
However, Luke wasn't the only BDDU costar who crossed the line the previous night.
Laura repeatedly made romantic advances toward Deckhand Adam Kodra despite him telling her he was not interested in hooking up. She even tried giving him an unwarranted massive in his bed as he was trying to go to sleep before producers suggested she return to her own bunk.
Aesha made it a point to check in with Adam the next day about Laura's behavior. "I think she thinks I'm playing around because I'm being nice about it," Adam told her. "I don't want to get anyone in trouble or anything like that but maybe I've got to be more serious."
Aesha was left with no choice but to inform Jason that Laura had been "very inappropriate, borderline sexual harassment" with her teammate. Mirroring the situation with Luke, Jason sat Laura down for a stern talking-to.
"Two things, one, Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out and he's tried to say no and you have not listened to him and his boundaries to be set," he told her. "I'm trying to move forward as a team, I'm trying to get that behind us and you've brought it straight back up, so in that I'm going to terminate your employment today."
Laura's response? "Wow," she said, shocked. "But I don't think I have done something wrong that I need to be terminated. Can you give me a warning?"
But Jason made it clear he wouldn't budge, ending Laura's journey on the spot.
Below Deck Down Under
