Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Are Expecting First Baby Together

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy!

This Bachelor Nation couple is sharing a rosy update.

Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy are expecting their first child together, the pair announced on Instagram Aug. 8. Alongside photos of her growing baby bump and their bundle of joy's sonogram, they wrote, "our biggest dream came true."

And the duo received a lot of love from their Bachelor Nation community after sharing the news online.

"I love you guys," Victoria Fuller commented, "all 3 of you."

Hannah Ann Sluss also gushed, "Omg!! Congratulations," while Nick's ex Vanessa Grimaldi commented, "Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

Fans first met Nick on the 10th season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, where he was the runner-up. He later ended up in the same position on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the dating series in 2015.

Nick's journey to find love continued on Bachelor in Paradise, before landing his own season of The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Vanessa. The pair called it quits in 2017.