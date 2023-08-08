Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Are Expecting First Baby Together

This Bachelor Nation couple is sharing a rosy update.
Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy are expecting their first child together, the pair announced on Instagram Aug. 8. Alongside photos of her growing baby bump and their bundle of joy's sonogram, they wrote, "our biggest dream came true."
And the duo received a lot of love from their Bachelor Nation community after sharing the news online.
"I love you guys," Victoria Fuller commented, "all 3 of you."
Hannah Ann Sluss also gushed, "Omg!! Congratulations," while Nick's ex Vanessa Grimaldi commented, "Aww!!! Congratulations!!!!!"
Fans first met Nick on the 10th season of The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, where he was the runner-up. He later ended up in the same position on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the dating series in 2015.
Nick's journey to find love continued on Bachelor in Paradise, before landing his own season of The Bachelor, where he got engaged to Vanessa. The pair called it quits in 2017.
Nearly four years later, Nick's love story with Natalie began after she slid into his DMs.
"Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny," Nick shared on E! News' digital series Down in the DMs in June 2022. "I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."
Two months later, Nick opened up exclusively to E! about his future with Natalie.
"We talk about it a lot," he said in Aug. 2022. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."
And they did indeed happen! The 42-year-old got down on one knee and proposed to Natalie with an 18-karat yellow gold set engagement ring in January.
As he simply put it, "For the rest of my life, it's you."
