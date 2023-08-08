The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

Watch : 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More

Stop what you're doing—the nominations for the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are here.

And Taylor Swift is proving this summer has been anything but cruel as she picked up the most nominations with a whopping eight. Among the astronaut trophies the "Karma" singer may take home this year include "Video of the Year," "Artist of the Year," "Song of the Year" and more.

Following behind her are several artists who picked up five apiece, Kim Petras, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, SZA, Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith.

And in addition to grabbing the most nominations, Taylor is also poised to make history—again—for "Video of the Year." Last year she became the first artist to win the category three times, and she is also on the verge of becoming the most decorated artist in MTV history. Madonna currently holds that title with 20 awards, followed by Beyoncé's 16, while Taylor has picked up 14 over the years.

But while Taylor is among several familiar faces to the MTV VMA stage, this year's list also boasts a number of first-time nominees, including GloRilla, Ice Spice, Reneé Rapp, boygenius, Davido, Yung Miami and Stephen Sanchez.

Keep reading to see the entire list of nominees and be sure to tune into the 2023 VMA ceremony on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, live from New Jersey's Prudential Center.