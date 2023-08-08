Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Update on Her Hair Journey Amid Alopecia Battle

Watch : Jada Pinkett-Smith Confirms Red Table Talk CANCELLATION

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing a glimpse inside her hair growth journey.

The actress—who has spoken about her battle with alopecia over the years—recently gave fans an update by sharing side-by-side selfies from the past and present.

"This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 7. "Still have some trouble spots but—we'll see."

Alongside her message, Jada shared two photos: a throwback of her shaved head and a recent pic of her growing hair—which has been dyed blonde.

In response to the snaps, her followers made it clear that she's stunning with or without hair. "Beautiful either way," one commenter wrote. Agreed Lena Waithe, "Gorgeous." Jada's mother and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris, a.k.a Gammy, also dropped a series of heart emojis.

Jada herself has also celebrated both looks, including wishing a "happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair" in September.