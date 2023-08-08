Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Update on Her Hair Journey Amid Alopecia Battle

Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing a glimpse inside her hair growth journey.
The actress—who has spoken about her battle with alopecia over the years—recently gave fans an update by sharing side-by-side selfies from the past and present.
"This here hair is act'n like it's try'n a make a come back," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 7. "Still have some trouble spots but—we'll see."
Alongside her message, Jada shared two photos: a throwback of her shaved head and a recent pic of her growing hair—which has been dyed blonde.
In response to the snaps, her followers made it clear that she's stunning with or without hair. "Beautiful either way," one commenter wrote. Agreed Lena Waithe, "Gorgeous." Jada's mother and Red Table Talk co-host Adrienne Banfield Norris, a.k.a Gammy, also dropped a series of heart emojis.
Jada herself has also celebrated both looks, including wishing a "happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair" in September.
However, the Girls Trip star has acknowledged it took her some time to get there.
"It was terrifying when it first started," she said about her hair loss on a 2022 episode of Red Table Talk. "I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands. I was like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald?' It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear."
Now, Jada embraces herself either way—and she doesn't care what anyone else thinks. "I don't give two craps what people feel about this bald head of mine," she said in a 2022 TikTok. "'Cause guess what? I love it."
This topic has made headlines in recent years, including in 2022, when Jada's husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over his G.I. Jane joke.
Will—who then resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and was banned from its events for 10 years—later apologized to Chris and called the slap "unacceptable."
"I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris," the King Richard actor said in an Instagram video months later. "Jada had nothing to do with it. I'm sorry babe."
Meanwhile, Chris addressed the slap during his 2023 Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage—noting, in part, that "Nobody was pickin' on her."