Francia Raísa Shares Her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Diagnosis

Francia Raísa is giving a glimpse into a health struggle.

The How I Met Your Father actress shared that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and is in the process of discovering more about the health condition. The 35-year-old recently attended a book launch event for Candice Craig, celebrating the release of Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal.

"I also have PCOS," Francia wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 7. She added that she is "still learning how to live with it" and thanked Candice for the guide.

PCOS affects the reproductive system by causing irregular periods, excess androgen (a hormone that may lead to more facial or body hair) and polycystic ovaries, which are "fluid-filled sacs" that surround eggs, according to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). The organization states that the cause of PCOS is unknown but it is believed to run in families and be related to hormone levels, including insulin.

For Candice, she knows that "PCOS girlies have super powers," as she wrote on Instagram after the book launch.