Francia Raísa Shares Her Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Diagnosis

Francia Raísa is giving a glimpse into a health struggle.
The How I Met Your Father actress shared that she has polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and is in the process of discovering more about the health condition. The 35-year-old recently attended a book launch event for Candice Craig, celebrating the release of Living With PCOS: Road To Reversal.
"I also have PCOS," Francia wrote on her Instagram Story Aug. 7. She added that she is "still learning how to live with it" and thanked Candice for the guide.
PCOS affects the reproductive system by causing irregular periods, excess androgen (a hormone that may lead to more facial or body hair) and polycystic ovaries, which are "fluid-filled sacs" that surround eggs, according to the U.K.'s National Health Service (NHS). The organization states that the cause of PCOS is unknown but it is believed to run in families and be related to hormone levels, including insulin.
For Candice, she knows that "PCOS girlies have super powers," as she wrote on Instagram after the book launch.
"I've been on this journey for so long, I've learned SO much and I poured it all out on the pages of my very first book," the author said in another post. "This is unbelievable! I'm so grateful to have made it this far."
Along with Francia, Candice invited other women "that have sparked something in me and inspired me in some way or form."
Other celebrities to open up about their PCOS diagnoses over the years include Lea Michele, Victoria Beckham and Jaime King.
However, this isn't Francia's first health update that has made headlines. Back in 2017, the Grown-ish star underwent an organ transplant procedure to donate a kidney to friend Selena Gomez, which Francia recently clarified was completely voluntary.
"I've said this before, but that was a time where I just felt it in my heart," she said on the Aug. 1 episode of the Good Guys podcast. "No one forced me to do anything."
Francia said her decision to help Selena—who struggles with lupus—"came out of the genuine kindness of my heart, and I've been super blessed ever since."