Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend Anthony Li

Madelaine Petsch's love with Anthony Li is blossoming.

The Riverdale actress celebrated one year of dating Anthony with a sweet tribute on her Instagram Story Aug. 6. Madelaine, 28, shared an artsy blurry photo of the duo embracing while sporting matching green ensembles.

"It's been a cute 9 years of knowing you," she wrote, "but even cuter 1 year of dating you."

Madelaine previously teased her romance with Anthony—who is Halsey's longtime manager—back in November, when she shared a photo dump of "life" lately that included a shot of Anthony with his arms around her.

Although she showed a glimpse of her boyfriend in the photo, he also contributed to other shots in the gallery behind the lens.

"thank you for representing the diversity in my photography ability between slide 1 and 3," Anthony teased in the comment section, referring to a portrait photo of Madelaine at a countertop and another candid shot of her cleaning her nose.