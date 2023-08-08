Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch Celebrates Anniversary With Boyfriend Anthony Li

Madelaine Petsch's love with Anthony Li is blossoming.
The Riverdale actress celebrated one year of dating Anthony with a sweet tribute on her Instagram Story Aug. 6. Madelaine, 28, shared an artsy blurry photo of the duo embracing while sporting matching green ensembles.
"It's been a cute 9 years of knowing you," she wrote, "but even cuter 1 year of dating you."
Madelaine previously teased her romance with Anthony—who is Halsey's longtime manager—back in November, when she shared a photo dump of "life" lately that included a shot of Anthony with his arms around her.
Although she showed a glimpse of her boyfriend in the photo, he also contributed to other shots in the gallery behind the lens.
"thank you for representing the diversity in my photography ability between slide 1 and 3," Anthony teased in the comment section, referring to a portrait photo of Madelaine at a countertop and another candid shot of her cleaning her nose.
"All I know is I met two guys that within 48 hours of knowing me," Halsey told the outlet, "decided that they had enough faith in me to put all of their time, energy, and finances on the line to support something that they thought was going to make a difference in their lives and the lives of others." She added, "They had more faith in me than I had in myself."
Madelaine also found her place in the entertainment industry around the same time, starting with a brief appearance in The Hive in 2014. She's been playing Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale since 2017, with the show airing its series finale Aug. 23.
"I'm really proud of it," she told The Hollywood Reporter of the last season. "This show gave me what I have today and I'm so aware of that and so thankful. Cheryl Blossom is truly a piece of me now. She kind of helped me learn more about myself and grow as a person."
Of course, it's her costars—scratch that, "sisters"—Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes that she'll miss the most.
"I have been through the trenches with those girls," Madelaine confessed. "Any high and low we've shared together."
She previously dated rapper Travis Mills for about three years before news of their split broke in 2020.