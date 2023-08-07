Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Watch : Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With BF & Vanderpump Rules Fam

When it comes to the way Ariana Madix handled a last-minute fashion emergency, she'll have you saying bravo.

The Vanderpump Rules star experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction right before she was scheduled to do a fan meet-and-greet in Los Angeles through her newest partnership with Lip Lap.

On the day of the event on Aug. 7, the reality TV personality showed her followers the style mishap in real-time, snapping a close-up shot of her team sewing up the back of her maxi skirt as it was on her body.

"When your zipper breaks on the way to @liplab," she captioned her Instagram Story, "and you have the best agents in the game."

If Ariana hadn't shared details of her fashion faux pas prior to the meet-and-greet, no one would've known. Once Ariana made her way to the beauty store, she looked effortlessly chic with her white and blue floral two-piece set from Showpo that featured an off-the-shoulder top and voluminous skirt.