Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

When it comes to the way Ariana Madix handled a last-minute fashion emergency, she'll have you saying bravo.
The Vanderpump Rules star experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction right before she was scheduled to do a fan meet-and-greet in Los Angeles through her newest partnership with Lip Lap.
On the day of the event on Aug. 7, the reality TV personality showed her followers the style mishap in real-time, snapping a close-up shot of her team sewing up the back of her maxi skirt as it was on her body.
"When your zipper breaks on the way to @liplab," she captioned her Instagram Story, "and you have the best agents in the game."
If Ariana hadn't shared details of her fashion faux pas prior to the meet-and-greet, no one would've known. Once Ariana made her way to the beauty store, she looked effortlessly chic with her white and blue floral two-piece set from Showpo that featured an off-the-shoulder top and voluminous skirt.
And since the Bravolebrity had a lot to celebrate, she wasn't fazed by her wardrobe malfunction. After all, she was promoting her newest launch—a limited-edition Lip Lab lipstick collection that includes four hues inspired by her favorite things.
One of the shades is named after Ariana's late dog Charlotte, who passed away during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Another lipstick is an homage to her soon-to-open sandwich shop Something About Her with co-founder and co-star Katie Maloney.
There's no denying that Ariana has been having a moment with her fashion, especially after she dropped jaws in a fiery red cutout gown for the season 10 reunion in May. However, she recently opened up about the outfit that has made her feel her best.
"I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion," Ariana told Ryan Seacrest last month on the American Top 40 radio show. "But I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite."
The 38-year-old, who debuted her new relationship with Daniel Wai during the music festival in April, was referring to her colorful long-sleeve crop top that featured a plunging neckline with ab-baring cutouts. She paired the risqué top with denim cutoff shorts and white Converse high-tops.
And the reason that's been Ariana's favorite look so far? Well, she got to blend the best of both worlds: Cuteness with comfort.
"I wanted to wear something fun, comfortable shoes, and actually do fun activities," she noted, "rather than just sit in a room where we all have to talk about horrible things."
It's only a matter of time before Ariana wows fans again on Vanderpump Rules, which is currently filming. Until then, keep reading to get all of the details on the upcoming 11th season.