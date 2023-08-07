Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Shakes Off Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro

Ariana Madix recently revealed that she suffered a fashion mishap right before she was set to do a fan meet-and-greet in Los Angeles.

By Alyssa Morin Aug 07, 2023 10:58 PMTags
FashionWardrobe MalfunctionVanderpump RulesE! InsiderAriana Madix
Watch: Inside Ariana Madix's 38th Birthday With BF & Vanderpump Rules Fam

When it comes to the way Ariana Madix handled a last-minute fashion emergency, she'll have you saying bravo.

The Vanderpump Rules star experienced an unexpected wardrobe malfunction right before she was scheduled to do a fan meet-and-greet in Los Angeles through her newest partnership with Lip Lap.

On the day of the event on Aug. 7, the reality TV personality showed her followers the style mishap in real-time, snapping a close-up shot of her team sewing up the back of her maxi skirt as it was on her body.

"When your zipper breaks on the way to @liplab," she captioned her Instagram Story, "and you have the best agents in the game."

If Ariana hadn't shared details of her fashion faux pas prior to the meet-and-greet, no one would've known. Once Ariana made her way to the beauty store, she looked effortlessly chic with her white and blue floral two-piece set from Showpo that featured an off-the-shoulder top and voluminous skirt.

photos
Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dress Moments

And since the Bravolebrity had a lot to celebrate, she wasn't fazed by her wardrobe malfunction. After all, she was promoting her newest launch—a limited-edition Lip Lab lipstick collection that includes four hues inspired by her favorite things.

One of the shades is named after Ariana's late dog Charlotte, who passed away during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules. Another lipstick is an homage to her soon-to-open sandwich shop Something About Her with co-founder and co-star Katie Maloney.

Instagram

There's no denying that Ariana has been having a moment with her fashion, especially after she dropped jaws in a fiery red cutout gown for the season 10 reunion in May. However, she recently opened up about the outfit that has made her feel her best.

"I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion," Ariana told Ryan Seacrest last month on the American Top 40 radio show. "But I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite."

The 38-year-old, who debuted her new relationship with Daniel Wai during the music festival in April, was referring to her colorful long-sleeve crop top that featured a plunging neckline with ab-baring cutouts. She paired the risqué top with denim cutoff shorts and white Converse high-tops.

And the reason that's been Ariana's favorite look so far? Well, she got to blend the best of both worlds: Cuteness with comfort.

"I wanted to wear something fun, comfortable shoes, and actually do fun activities," she noted, "rather than just sit in a room where we all have to talk about horrible things."

Bravo

It's only a matter of time before Ariana wows fans again on Vanderpump Rules, which is currently filming. Until then, keep reading to get all of the details on the upcoming 11th season. 

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Is Still a Question Mark

It's still unconfirmed if Raquel Leviss will appear on season 11 in the wake of her and Sandoval's cheating scandal. On July 14, the former beauty queen checked out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona after two months. Since then, she has been staying at a friend's house.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!