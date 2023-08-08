Bop to the Top with These 16 Show-Stopping Gifts for the High School Musical Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Don't panic, but the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres tomorrow. It feels like just yesterday, the first episode of this High School Musical spinoff show was dropping on Disney+. Fast forward four years and we've finally reached a conclusion to the franchise.

It's a bittersweet moment for sure, but just because the show is ending doesn't mean that your love for High School Musical has to end too. In the wise words of Troy Bolton, "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat." To commemorate this iconic franchise, we're here to give you 16 gifts for the High School Musical fan in your life.

Whether you're a diehard for the original movies or a lover of the show, we've got you covered. Check out this list of the best fandom-inspired gifts from tote bags to shirts to phone cases to jewelry because through the heartbreak of everything coming to an end, "we're all in this together."