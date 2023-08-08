Bop to the Top with These 16 Show-Stopping Gifts for the High School Musical Fan in Your Life

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Don't panic, but the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premieres tomorrow. It feels like just yesterday, the first episode of this High School Musical spinoff show was dropping on Disney+. Fast forward four years and we've finally reached a conclusion to the franchise.
It's a bittersweet moment for sure, but just because the show is ending doesn't mean that your love for High School Musical has to end too. In the wise words of Troy Bolton, "Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat." To commemorate this iconic franchise, we're here to give you 16 gifts for the High School Musical fan in your life.
Whether you're a diehard for the original movies or a lover of the show, we've got you covered. Check out this list of the best fandom-inspired gifts from tote bags to shirts to phone cases to jewelry because through the heartbreak of everything coming to an end, "we're all in this together."
Loungefly Crossbody Bag: High School Musical
Loungefly has great fandom-inspired bags just like this High School Musical crossbody with a fun jersey style featuring the Wildcats' iconic chant.
High School Musical East High T-Shirt
Amazon has a ton of High School Musical apparel to choose from like this East High Wildcats t-shirt that's available in three colors.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Road Trip
The series may be coming to a close this season, but you can get more of the story with this novel that takes place after the first season by best-selling author Melissa De La Cruz.
FABULUS License Plate
Be "fabulus" with Sharpay's iconic license plate.
Stick to the Status Quo Case-Mate iPhone Case
If you're on the hunt for a new phone case and HSM merch, guess what? You can combine them with this "Don't Stick to the Status Quo" case.
We're All In This Together High School Musical Shirt
Get this groovy graphic tee with a design inspired by the famous closing number of the first movie "We're All In This Together."
High School Musical The Musical The Series Inspired Sticker Pack
You can never go wrong with a pack of fandom stickers. This set includes five stickers with designs inspired by the series to put on anything from your water bottle to your laptop.
Once a Wildcat Always a Wildcat Tote Bag
Who doesn't love a good tote bag? Add a little Wildcat flair to your everyday routine with this red tote featuring Troy Bolton's famous quote.
High School Musical The Musical The Series Ricky and Nini Necklaces
If the scene from the first season of the series where Ricky and Nini finally confess their love for each other and exchange their opening night gifts still lives on in your mind to this day (because same), you can get replicas of the necklaces they traded from Etsy!
High School Musical The Musical The Series Hoodie
Imagine you're living out your East High dream with Troy, Gabriella, and the gang with this comfy hoodie.
High School Musical The Series All I Want Throw Pillow
This pillow is for the girlies who fell in love with Olivia Rodrigo's original song that blew up on the internet during the very first season of the series.
AIFFEE #14 Bolton Wildcats Basketball Jersey
If you're favorite basketball player of all time is Mr. Troy Bolton, you have to get his Wildcat jersey.
High School Musical 2 Art Print Poster
If you think that the second movie of the High School Musical franchise has the best songs (which you would be correct), then you should get this hand-lettered poster that catalogs the show-stopping soundtrack of the sequel.
High School Musical The Musical The Series Wildcat PopSockets
The PopSocket game is still going strong, and you can get your very own HSMTMTS inspired PopSocket to hold your phone, use as a stand, and more.
High School Musical Inspired Charm Bracelet
This small business on Etsy (DeLappDesignsByL) creates charm bracelets inspired by Disney movies, so if you are a diehard HSM fan, this is for you.
High School Musical The Musical The Series Cast T-Shirt
The season finale is sadly upon us, so throw back to where it all began with a t-shirt commemorating the first season.
