Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making Netflix Adaptation of the Book Meet Me at the Lake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to share a fairytale romance.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on an onscreen adaptation of Carley Fortune's best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake, the author announced on Instagram Aug. 7.
The project—which falls under Meghan and Harry's lucrative Netflix deal with their Archewell Productions company—will be their first book adaptation. The fictional love story comes eight months after the release of their personal documentary series Harry & Meghan, which dropped on the streaming site last December.
"I never thought I'd be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I'm doing it from the cottage where it all began," Carley shared. "I'm thrilled to confirm that I'm teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake."
The New York Times bestselling author continued, "I can't imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible."
Meghan and Harry signed a multi-year deal with Netflix back in 2020 to create films and series across multiple genres: scripted shows, docuseries, documentaries, features and children's programming. "Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple—who share kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2—said in a statement at the time. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."
As for Meet Me at the Lake? It's all about an unexpected encounter that leads to a second chance at love.
"Fern Brookbanks has wasted far too much of her adult life thinking about Will Baxter," reads the Waterstones synopsis of the book. "She spent twenty-four hours in her early twenties with the aggravatingly attractive, idealistic artist—a chance encounter that spiraled into a daylong city adventure. The timing was wrong, but their connection was undeniable: they shared every secret, every dream, and made a pact to meet one year later. Fern showed up. Will didn't."
The story picks up years later, when Fern is 32 and "life hasn't turned out how she imagined it."
"She's back home, running her mother's lakeside resort, which is in disarray—and her ex-boyfriend is the manager. She needs a lifeline," per the summary. "To Fern's surprise, it comes in the form of Will, who arrives—nine years too late—with an offer to help. Will may be the only person who understands what Fern's going through. Yet how can she possibly trust this expensive suit-wearing mirage who seems nothing like the young man she met all those years ago."
