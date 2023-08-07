Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Making Netflix Adaptation of the Book Meet Me at the Lake

Watch : Meghan Markle's Breakout Show Shatters Netflix Record

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to share a fairytale romance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on an onscreen adaptation of Carley Fortune's best-selling novel Meet Me at the Lake, the author announced on Instagram Aug. 7.

The project—which falls under Meghan and Harry's lucrative Netflix deal with their Archewell Productions company—will be their first book adaptation. The fictional love story comes eight months after the release of their personal documentary series Harry & Meghan, which dropped on the streaming site last December.

"I never thought I'd be making this announcement, but since I am, it feels fitting that I'm doing it from the cottage where it all began," Carley shared. "I'm thrilled to confirm that I'm teaming up with Netflix and Archewell productions on the adaption of Meet Me at the Lake."

The New York Times bestselling author continued, "I can't imagine a more perfect partnership. Writing this book was a tremendous personal challenge, and to see it recognized in this way is truly incredible."