Sandra Bullock's Sister Shares How Actress Cared for Boyfriend Bryan Randall Before His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Sandra Bullock's family is mourning the loss of her longtime partner Bryan Randall.

The Gravity star's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado penned a touching message in honor of Bryan, who died on Aug. 5 at age 57.

"I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven," Gesine wrote on Instagram Aug. 7, "and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."

The pastry chef went on to note how Sandra, 59, helped care for Bryan during his illness.

"ALS is a cruel disease," Gesine continued, "but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home. Rest in peace, Bryan."

On Aug. 7, Bryan's family shared that the photographer passed away after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), which he decided to keep private. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control and worsens over time, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request," the family said in a statement to People. "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."