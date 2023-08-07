Justin Timberlake Makes an Unexpected Surprise During Jessica Biel’s Grueling Ab Workout

Justin Timberlake crashed his wife Jessica Biel’s workout, coming into the screen and testing out how strong her abs really are by placing his foot lightly on her stomach during a series of reps.

By Alexandra Bellusci Aug 07, 2023 9:50 PMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCouplesFitness
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel don't even have to break a sweat when it comes to being couple goals.

Case in point? While the actress rocked her body with an intense core workout, she got a surprise visit from her husband that is tearin' up our hearts in the best way possible.

In the Aug. 6 Instagram, Jessica—sporting light blue workout pants and matching bra with a black tank and her hair pulled into a braid—filmed herself doing a Pilates ab routine by strength training coach Ashley Brown, featuring leg lifts and crunches with a medicine ball. Cue Justin, who stepped into the frame wearing white Nike socks and colorful sneakers to lightly tap Jessica's stomach with his foot. 

The 41-year-old, who was in the middle of doing bicycle kicks, wrote over the video, "Abs of steel," as she continued to power through the moves. As the clip ends, Jessica joked with a caption, "That was my man. Have fun y'all!"

photos
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

And it's safe to say the NSYNC alum has fun trying to make her laugh her during her workouts. In fact, earlier this year, she shared a clip in which she's doing on a leg routine when the singer pops in to break her focus.

"Justin stop," she said with a laugh as her trainer Ben Bruno filmed. As the Grammy winner joked, "What? What? It's not distracting."

She can't stop the feeling of loving it either. "In the gym with @benbrunotraining," the mom of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, wrote in February, "and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"

Instagram/ Jessica Biel

Now distract yourself and keep reading to see all their cutest moments…

Instagram
Group Hug

Jessica posted a sweet family snapshot as part of her Instagram tribute to Justin on Father's Day 2022. 

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

This was Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

