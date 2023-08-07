Justin Timberlake Makes an Unexpected Surprise During Jessica Biel’s Grueling Ab Workout

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel don't even have to break a sweat when it comes to being couple goals.
Case in point? While the actress rocked her body with an intense core workout, she got a surprise visit from her husband that is tearin' up our hearts in the best way possible.
In the Aug. 6 Instagram, Jessica—sporting light blue workout pants and matching bra with a black tank and her hair pulled into a braid—filmed herself doing a Pilates ab routine by strength training coach Ashley Brown, featuring leg lifts and crunches with a medicine ball. Cue Justin, who stepped into the frame wearing white Nike socks and colorful sneakers to lightly tap Jessica's stomach with his foot.
The 41-year-old, who was in the middle of doing bicycle kicks, wrote over the video, "Abs of steel," as she continued to power through the moves. As the clip ends, Jessica joked with a caption, "That was my man. Have fun y'all!"
And it's safe to say the NSYNC alum has fun trying to make her laugh her during her workouts. In fact, earlier this year, she shared a clip in which she's doing on a leg routine when the singer pops in to break her focus.
"Justin stop," she said with a laugh as her trainer Ben Bruno filmed. As the Grammy winner joked, "What? What? It's not distracting."
She can't stop the feeling of loving it either. "In the gym with @benbrunotraining," the mom of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 2, wrote in February, "and some other guy who won't stop distracting me!!"
