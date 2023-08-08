OffCourt Makes Post-Workout Essentials Designed for Men, but Good Enough for Everyone

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

For a long time, men's skincare products have gotten a bad rap. Basically, ever since the early '00s when it seemed like the cleansing and scent options designed specifically for them were all like, sports-themed time-savers that did too much, or were just overly fragranced in a way that perhaps suggested "smell" was a substitute for "shower."

But we're in the future now. We know that men can (and should!) have just as many multi-functional and effective products as everyone else. They too deserve stylishly minimalist packaging, shower- and travel-sizes, and scents that rejuvenate, not overwhelm.

That's where OffCourt comes in. The brand's cleansers, soaps, deodorants, and fragrances are specifically formulated to work with active lifestyles. Whether you know a dude (and, honestly, "dude" is gender-neutral) who loves to hit the gym or one whose skincare product shelf could use a little refresh — or both — the odds are OffCourt has something for them.

Below, learn more about the innovative line (think "super-power glycolic and lactic acids for particle-free exfoliation," and "skin balancing and hydrating properties") and improve a gym bag near you.